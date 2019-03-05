2016's Curious Expedition was a very cool idea, so I’m very excited that it’s getting a sequel, Luke PlunkettToday 6:45pmFiled to: indieFiled to: indieindiecurious expeditioncurios expeditionpckotaku coremetapostSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink2016's Curious Expedition was a very cool idea, so I’m very excited that it’s getting a sequel, eh wot, jolly good show.Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts