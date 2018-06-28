It may not have been the official game of the tournament, but this 1998 Japanese arcade game knew better than any football game on earth how special and exciting the World Cup can be.



During Tecmo World Cup 98's attract mode, in between shots of on-field action, passers-by are treated to flashes of text like this:

And this:



And loads more, which have been handily collected in some tweets by Lord BBH.



It’s not the Engrish I’m here for. It’s the sentiment.



We truly do become fanatic beasts of nationalism. Especially when the Germans get the boot. But at the end of the day it’s just football, we’re all here for a good time, and nobody is killed by this war.

By the way, here’s what the actual game looks like (you can see these text flashes popping up as it goes):