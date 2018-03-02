Twitch has updated its controversial set of new policies surrounding community moderation and dresscode. In a new blog bost, the company clarifies that, among other things, dresscode will be judged contextually (so, say, a swimsuit will be OK if you’re at a beach), streamers should act as “role models” for their communities who should never “incite, encourage, promote, facilitate, or organize hateful conduct or harassment, whether on or off Twitch,” and it’ll only issue bans for off-platform harassment if it can be verified. The new policies go into effect on March 5.