Kirby developer HAL Laboratory’s first mobile game, Part Time UFO, was released yesterday in the West. It’s on iOS and Android. It’s $3.99. Everything about it is delightful. It is so full of HAL’s charm and polish that I felt a full $3.99's worth of fun in the tutorial level alone.
