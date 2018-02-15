Shroud of the Avatar, the Ultima spiritual successor from Richard Garriott’s team at Portalarium, is finally coming out next month. The fantasy RPG has been in early access since 2014, and while its path to launch has not been without controversy, it’s now set to launch on March 27.
