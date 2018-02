Our pals at Kotaku UK report that sources tell them that Activision is planning on releasing a remas

Our pals at Kotaku UK report that sources tell them that Activision is planning on releasing a remaster of three classic Spyro games this year, following the success of last year’s Crash Bandicoot trilogy. They’re reporting that it’ll be PS4-only for a year. No confirmation from Activision. Read more about it at UK.