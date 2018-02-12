“We’ve talked together and share the feeling that if we can’t make something interesting we’ll just call it quits,” Shigeru Miyamoto said at a recent financial Q&A about the animated Super Mario movie from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures .
