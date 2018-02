Blizzard has announced the details of Overwatch’s “Year of the Dog” event, which kicks off on February 8. It’ll include a new capture-the-flag-specific map set in Thailand, redesigned rules that eliminate draws and make CTF more “action-packed,” and a four-week competitive CTF season. Also, there will be skins, because there will always be skins, until the day Jeff Kaplan stops stitching them by hand, obsessively, late into the night.