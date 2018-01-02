One of the coolest things about Planet Coaster is that its customers look and feel almost alive. If you want to see how that was done, Gamasutra have an interview with Owen McCarthy, Principal Programmer at Frontier, who explains the making of the game’s believable crowds.
One of the coolest things about Planet Coaster is that its customers look and feel almost alive. If you want to see how that was done, Gamasutra have an interview with Owen McCarthy, Principal Programmer at Frontier, who explains the making of the game’s believable crowds.