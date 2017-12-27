InnerSpace, an exploration flying game I highlighted way back in 2014, is finally coming out in January. I’ll admit that this one fell off my radar for a while, but it still looks great, mixing vast worlds with dreamlike visuals. Will it handle like a dream, though? Here’s hoping.
