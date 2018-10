Ziggy Zhu is a concept artist from China who, as a tribute to Breath of the Wild, decided to design his own village for the game. It’s beautiful. And very froggy.



The village hook is simple: it’s built in a swamp, and everyone is a frog, and they all love sumo.

And I love Frog Village.

You can see more of Zhu’s work at his ArtStation page.

