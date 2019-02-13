The Game Boy classic Zelda: Link’s Awakening is getting a full remake in the style of Link Between Worlds. It’ll be out for Switch this year. This is VERY GOOD NEWS, as Link’s Awakening is one of the best Zelda games that’s ever been made.

Link’s Awakening, which came out in 1993, tells the story of Link getting stranded on Koholint Island, a bizarre place full of weird characters, strange monsters, and Goombas for some reason. This remake looks wild and tremendous and I will play the hell out of it.