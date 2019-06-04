Nintendo’s idea of role-playing is pretty light, so if fans want something with a bit more substance, it’s up to them to make their own fun. Like Elemental Knight has with Reclaim The Wild, a complete RPG system they’ve created so that folks can have their own adventures through Hyrule.

While it’s based mostly on the structure of Breath of the Wild, there’s scope to draw influence from across the series, especially since the rulebook does a fantastic job of outlining the heart and core of what makes a Zelda game a Zelda game.

You should really check out the book, even if you don’t feel like playing the RPG; as a tome full of Zelda lore it’s great, providing everything from examples of Gerudo language to a full-page breakdown of shield surfing.

There’s more on the project, including download links to the rulebook and character sheets, at its homepage.