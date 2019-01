Perhaps to give Odyssey that Smash Bros/Nintendo Museum feel, modder ItzSka has been importing custom levels into the Switch platformer, like Clanker’s Cavern from Banjo Kazooie and the exterior of Wind Waker’s Dragon Roost Island.



It’s not just the textures, either; both levels have custom collectables as well.

Here’s Clanker’s Cavern:

And here’s Dragon Roost:

If you want to try them out yourself, and you’re comfortable messing around with the game, you can download the necessary files here.