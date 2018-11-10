Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Square Enix

The summoner Yuna is making her way from Final Fantasy X (and the criminally overlooked Final Fantasy X-2) to the arena brawler Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, and she’s bringing a big friend.

Dissidia NT is a little bit of a complicated game, and despite putting a couple dozen hours into it I wouldn’t say that I’m great at it, but I will say that it makes for some great moments where characters from the series’s deep roster battle it out for...something.

Yuna seems to bring something a little different to the game. Where most characters depend on a move set of melee or ranged magic abilities, Yuna’s use of her summon Valefor in the video has me pretty excited. I like the idea of bringing in a big, flying ringer to even up some fights, and I might dip back into the game to see what Yuna is all about as when she releases in the game as part of the season pass in December.