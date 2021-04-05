Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2021 Is Canceled Due To Covid-19

Image : Konami

Konami has canceled the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2021. This isn’t a first. The event was also canceled last year.



Below is the announcement:

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we will be canceling “Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2021" to ensure health and safety of all parties involved. We apologize to everyone that was looking forward to the event, and appreciate your understanding. With the cancellation of the world championship, “Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG/TCG” and “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links” will hold tournaments within countries/regions and a large-scale online event respectively.

Updates and notifications regarding these online tournaments, Konami added, will be posted on the company’s official site and social media accounts.

