Screenshot: Crafty Transformer - Cardboard DIY (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHL-vRtIVt8)

In Yu-Gi-Oh!, the Duel Disk is a piece of dueling hardware for card-carrying Duelists. Here is the Academia Disk from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX brought to life in cardboard.



YouTube channel Crafty Transformer made a do-it-yourself walkthrough, which you can watch below.

In case you need them, here are templates.