[UPDATE 10:46pm - It’s back]. In case you haven’t already noticed, YouTube is currently down. Not parts of it, but the whole damn thing. So if you were hoping to watch some longplays, grab a movie quote or lose yourself in a spiralling maelstrom of dangerous conspiracy theory bullshit tonight, you’ll have to change your plans.



This would be the part where I post the Simpsons video of the kids rubbing their eyes and venturing outside once all the TVs stop working, but you know, YouTube is down, so here’s a screengrab instead.

UPDATE:

UPDATE 2, 10:46pm - Looks like it’s back.