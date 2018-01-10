YouTube star Logan Paul, who caused an international controversy last week when he made a film inside Aokigahara, known as Japan’s “suicide forest,” has had a lucrative ad deal cancelled, while all of his original YouTube Red deals are now on hold.



On January 9, YouTube released a statement acknowledging the outcry, and promising that steps would be taken:

Those steps have now been disclosed. First up, Paul has lost his Google Preferred ad deal, a lucrative pipeline that “offers brand advertisers access to the most popular YouTube channels.”

An upcoming YouTube Red movie project that Paul was due to star in, The Thinning: New World Order, has been put on hold. He has also been cut from Foursome, a YouTube Red comedy series.

Paul’s Aokigahara video featured the YouTube star encountering a body inside the forest, which he filmed and uploaded to his channel along with lines like:

This is not clickbait. This is the most real vlog I’ve ever posted to this channel. I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history because I’m pretty sure this has never hopefully happened to anyone on YouTube ever. Now with that said: buckle the fuck up, because you’re never gonna see a video like this again!

The video caused an international uproar, and led to a weak apology video in which Paul did little to appear he had understood why he had upset so many people by making light of such a serious and sensitive subject.