You're One Ugly...

This week on Snapshots we get some artsy screenshots from a few different games, check out a scary monster from Fallout, relax in the snow, punch the sky and meet a very ugly spider-thing in Star Wars.

Advertisement

The Witcher 3 Screenshot : @Jim2point0

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @ORbis_vp

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email

The Division 2 Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Comput_ART

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @DayGoneMongrel

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus

The Avengers Screenshot : @xclarelouise

Advertisement

Fallout 76 Screenshot : @wasteland_dude

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @BLaevatein_AI

Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @beardedvfx

“You don’t look like your online profile picture at all!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement