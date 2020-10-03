Vote 2020 graphic
You're One Ugly...

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Youre One Ugly...
Image: Twitter / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we get some artsy screenshots from a few different games, check out a scary monster from Fallout, relax in the snow, punch the sky and meet a very ugly spider-thing in Star Wars.

The Witcher 3
The Witcher 3
Screenshot: @Jim2point0
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @ORbis_vp
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email
The Division 2
The Division 2
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Comput_ART
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @DayGoneMongrel
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus
The Avengers
The Avengers
Screenshot: @xclarelouise
Fallout 76
Fallout 76
Screenshot: @wasteland_dude
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @BLaevatein_AI
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @beardedvfx

“You don’t look like your online profile picture at all!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

