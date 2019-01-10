The weather is cold outside. But inside, there’s anime. Let’s figure out what shows we want to watch.
Here are the new seasons for the latest winter season. Which ones interest you?
Bang Dream! 2nd Season
Studio: Sanzigen | Passione | Creators in Pack
Genre: Idol, Music
Premiere Date: January 3
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about girls on a musical journey.
Bermuda Triangle: Colorful Pastrale
Genre: Fantasy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures and daily lives of mermaids.
Studio: Seven Arcs Pictures
Boogiepop and Others
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Mystery, Psychological, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An angel of death named “Boogiepop” might be behind recent disappearances of young women.
B-Project: Zeccho Emotion
Studio: BN Pictures
Genre: Idols, Music, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a young woman gets a job as an A&R coordinator in the music business and has to manage a boy band project.
Circlet Princess
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Action, School, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls compete in a new VR and AR-based esport.
Date A Live III
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Comedy, Harem, Romance
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season of an anime about a boy who has to make girls fall in love with him and subsequently kiss him before they explode and cause massive destruction.
Dimension High School
Studio: Asmik Ace | Polygon Magic
Genre: Fantasy, School, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Handsome boys find themselves teleported into handsome anime boys.
Domestic Girlfriend
Studio: Diomedéa
Genre: Drama, Ecchi, School, Romance
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school teacher’s life gets complicated after his new stepsisters are a one-night fling and a student at school.
Dororo
Studio: MAPPA | Tezuka Productions
Genre: Action, Magic, Samurai
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
What It’s About in One Sentence: A limbless boy gets body parts magically grafted on and becomes a badass samurai.
Endro~!
Studio: Studio Gokumi
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: School girls learn how to defeat the loathsome Demon King.
Forest of Piano: Season 2
Studio: Gaina
Genre: Drama, Music
Premiere Date: January 27
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season about a famed pianist who grew up planning a mysterious piano in the forest.
Girly Air Force
Studio: Satelight
Genre: Action, Drama, Military
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Fighting machines that look like anime girls fly fighter planes.
Grimms Notes: The Animation
Studio: Brain’s Base
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: In a world where everyone’s life is written in advance, bad things suddenly start being written into people’s lives.
Hero Mask
Studio: Studio Pierrot
Genre: Action, Drama, Police, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: December 3
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is a police drama with criminals wearing masks that give them special powers.
Hulaing Babies
Studio: Fukushima Gaina
Genre: Comedy, Music, Dancing
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of girls wants to become Hulu dancers.
Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler XX
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Drama, School, Psychological
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of anime about an elite private school, where students learn the fine art of gambling.
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: The student council president and vice president have their hots for each other and try to get each other to confess their feelings.
Kemono Friends 2
Studio: Tomason
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season about animal anime girls in a safari park.
Kemurikusa
Studio: Yaoyorozu
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Girls with red hair live in a foggy world and battle bugs.
Koya no Kotobuki Hikoutai
Studio: Gemba
Genre: Action, Military
Premiere Date: January 13
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Pilots for hire take to the skies.
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Magical Girls, Military
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Think magical girls but with a military spin.
Manaria Friends
Studio: Cygames Pictures
Genre: Magic, School, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 20
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest anime based on the popular Rage of Bahamut social game set in a magic academy.
Meiji Tokyo Renka
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Fantasy, Historical, Romance
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl tries to return to modern times after being transported back to the Meiji Period.
Minitoji
Studio: Project No.9
Genre: Action, Comedy, Short Anime
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A cuted-up, mini and short version of the girls-with-swords anime Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko.
How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno
Studio: Lesprit
Genre: Comedy, School
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Raging teen hormones sure make things awkward for Miss Ueno.
Mob Psycho 100 II
Studio: Bones
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life, Supernatural
Premiere: January 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What’s It About in One Sentence: When you’re a normal 8th grader who is also psychic, life is anything but normal.
The Morose Mononokean II
Studio: Pierrot+
Genre: Comedy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two Exorcists send yokai back from the real world to the underworld.
My Roommate Is A Cat
Studio: Zero-G
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A writer’s life changes after he gets a new roommate.
Papa datte, Shitai
Studio: Magic Bus
Genre: Yaoi
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student gets a part-time housekeeper job and finds himself attracted to his boss, a single father.
Pastel Memories
Studio: Project No.9
Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in the future, this anime follows otaku girls in Akihabara helping to preserve Japanese geek culture.
The Price of Smiles
Studio: Tatsunoko Production
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Military
Premiere Date: January 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The story of two young women (one a princess, the other a warrior) in a kingdom where everyone seems to smile.
The Promised Neverland
Studio: Clover Works
Genre: Drama, Horror
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hidive, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: Orphans think they are living in paradise, but in reality, they’re being raised to be slaughtered for monsters to eat.
The Quintessential Quintuplets
Studio: Tezuka Productions
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A private tutor is faced with teaching quintuplets who are terrible students and one of them will be his future wife.
Rainy Cocoa sideG
Studio: EMT Squared
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Unlike the other Rainy Cocoa anime, which star beautiful boys, the latest sideG series feature beautiful girls.
Real Girl (3D Kanojo) 2nd Season
Studio: Hoods Entertainment
Genre: Drama, Romance, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about an otaku who’s never had a real girlfriend falls in love with a 3D girl for the first time.
Revisions
Studio: Shirogumi
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Mecha
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Students travel to the future and battle giant monsters.
Rinshi!! Ekoda-chan
Studio: NA
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life, Short Form
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A free-spirited young woman and her friends try to make it in the big city.
The Rising of the Shield Hero
Studio: Kinema Citrus
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romance
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: After a young man ends up in a parallel universe, he is falsely accused of robbery and sexual assault and sets out for revenge.
Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 (Part 2)
Studio: Xebec
Genre: Action, Adventure, Military, Sci-Fi, Space
Premiere Date: February 2
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the continuation of the sci-fi space yarn anime.
Star Twinkle PreCure
Studio: Toei Animation
Genre: Fantasy, Magical Girls
Premiere Date: February 3
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest entry in the long-running Pretty Sure magical girl anime series.
Virtual-san Looking
Studio: Lide
Genre: Comedy, Music
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Virtual YouTubers make the jump to a real anime series.
Wataten!: An Angel Flew Down to Me
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Comedy, Yuri
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student finds her kid sister’s grade school classmate exceptionally cute.
W’z
Studio: GoHands
Genre: Action, Music
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young DJ’s life changes one day when he’s trying to get more views online and enters a new world of weapon-based combat.