Image: Mappa, Madhouse, Tezuka Productions

The weather is cold outside. But inside, there’s anime. Let’s figure out what shows we want to watch.



Here are the new seasons for the latest winter season. Which ones interest you?

Bang Dream! 2nd Season

Studio: Sanzigen | Passione | Creators in Pack Genre: Idol, Music Premiere Date: January 3 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about girls on a musical journey.

Bermuda Triangle: Colorful Pastrale

Genre: Fantasy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: January 12 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures and daily lives of mermaids. Studio: Seven Arcs Pictures

Boogiepop and Others

Studio: Madhouse Genre: Mystery, Psychological, Supernatural Premiere Date: January 4 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: An angel of death named “Boogiepop” might be behind recent disappearances of young women.

Advertisement

B-Project: Zeccho Emotion

Studio: BN Pictures Genre: Idols, Music, Slice of Life Premiere Date: January 11 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a young woman gets a job as an A&R coordinator in the music business and has to manage a boy band project.

Advertisement

Circlet Princess

Studio: Silver Link Genre: Action, School, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: January 8 Where to Watch: Not currently available What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls compete in a new VR and AR-based esport.

Advertisement

Date A Live III

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Comedy, Harem, Romance Premiere Date: January 11 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season of an anime about a boy who has to make girls fall in love with him and subsequently kiss him before they explode and cause massive destruction.

Advertisement

Dimension High School

Studio: Asmik Ace | Polygon Magic Genre: Fantasy, School, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: January 10 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Handsome boys find themselves teleported into handsome anime boys.

Advertisement

Domestic Girlfriend

Studio: Diomedéa Genre: Drama, Ecchi, School, Romance Premiere Date: January 11 Where to Watch: Not currently available What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school teacher’s life gets complicated after his new stepsisters are a one-night fling and a student at school.

Advertisement

Dororo

Studio: MAPPA | Tezuka Productions Genre: Action, Magic, Samurai Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video What It’s About in One Sentence: A limbless boy gets body parts magically grafted on and becomes a badass samurai.

Advertisement

Endro~!

Studio: Studio Gokumi Genre: Comedy, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: School girls learn how to defeat the loathsome Demon King.

Advertisement

Forest of Piano: Season 2

Studio: Gaina Genre: Drama, Music Premiere Date: January 27 Where to Watch: Not currently available What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season about a famed pianist who grew up planning a mysterious piano in the forest.

Advertisement

Girly Air Force

Studio: Satelight Genre: Action, Drama, Military Premiere Date: January 10 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Fighting machines that look like anime girls fly fighter planes.

Advertisement

Grimms Notes: The Animation

Studio: Brain’s Base Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 10 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: In a world where everyone’s life is written in advance, bad things suddenly start being written into people’s lives.

Advertisement

Hero Mask

Studio: Studio Pierrot Genre: Action, Drama, Police, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: December 3 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: This is a police drama with criminals wearing masks that give them special powers.

Advertisement

Hulaing Babies

Studio: Fukushima Gaina Genre: Comedy, Music, Dancing Premiere Date: January 10 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of girls wants to become Hulu dancers.

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler XX

Studio: Mappa Genre: Drama, School, Psychological Premiere Date: January 8 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of anime about an elite private school, where students learn the fine art of gambling.

Advertisement

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Studio: A-1 Pictures Genre: Comedy, Romance Premiere Date: January 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu What It’s About in One Sentence: The student council president and vice president have their hots for each other and try to get each other to confess their feelings.

Advertisement

Kemono Friends 2

Studio: Tomason Genre: Comedy Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season about animal anime girls in a safari park.

Advertisement

Kemurikusa

Studio: Yaoyorozu Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: January 9 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: Girls with red hair live in a foggy world and battle bugs.

Advertisement

Koya no Kotobuki Hikoutai

Studio: Gemba Genre: Action, Military Premiere Date: January 13 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: Pilots for hire take to the skies.

Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka

Studio: Liden Films Genre: Magical Girls, Military Premiere Date: January 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Think magical girls but with a military spin.

Manaria Friends

Studio: Cygames Pictures Genre: Magic, School, Fantasy Premiere Date: January 20 Where to Watch: Not currently available What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest anime based on the popular Rage of Bahamut social game set in a magic academy.

Advertisement

Meiji Tokyo Renka

Studio: TMS Entertainment Genre: Fantasy, Historical, Romance Premiere Date: January 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl tries to return to modern times after being transported back to the Meiji Period.

Advertisement

Minitoji

Studio: Project No.9 Genre: Action, Comedy, Short Anime Premiere Date: January 5 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: A cuted-up, mini and short version of the girls-with-swords anime Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko.

Advertisement

How Clumsy You Are, Miss Ueno

Studio: Lesprit Genre: Comedy, School Premiere Date: January 6 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Raging teen hormones sure make things awkward for Miss Ueno.

Advertisement

Mob Psycho 100 II

Studio: Bones Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life, Supernatural Premiere: January 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What’s It About in One Sentence: When you’re a normal 8th grader who is also psychic, life is anything but normal.

Advertisement

The Morose Mononokean II

Studio: Pierrot+ Genre: Comedy, Supernatural Premiere Date: January 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Two Exorcists send yokai back from the real world to the underworld.

Advertisement

My Roommate Is A Cat

Studio: Zero-G Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: January 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: A writer’s life changes after he gets a new roommate.

Advertisement

Papa datte, Shitai

Studio: Magic Bus Genre: Yaoi Premiere Date: January 6 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student gets a part-time housekeeper job and finds himself attracted to his boss, a single father.

Advertisement

Pastel Memories

Studio: Project No.9 Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: January 7 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in the future, this anime follows otaku girls in Akihabara helping to preserve Japanese geek culture.

Advertisement

The Price of Smiles

Studio: Tatsunoko Production Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Military Premiere Date: January 4 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: The story of two young women (one a princess, the other a warrior) in a kingdom where everyone seems to smile.

Advertisement

The Promised Neverland

Studio: Clover Works Genre: Drama, Horror Premiere Date: January 10 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hidive, Hulu What It’s About in One Sentence: Orphans think they are living in paradise, but in reality, they’re being raised to be slaughtered for monsters to eat.

Advertisement

The Quintessential Quintuplets

Studio: Tezuka Productions Genre: Comedy, Romance Premiere Date: January 10 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: A private tutor is faced with teaching quintuplets who are terrible students and one of them will be his future wife.

Advertisement

Rainy Cocoa sideG

Studio: EMT Squared Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: January 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Unlike the other Rainy Cocoa anime, which star beautiful boys, the latest sideG series feature beautiful girls.

Advertisement

Real Girl (3D Kanojo) 2nd Season

Studio: Hoods Entertainment Genre: Drama, Romance, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: January 8 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about an otaku who’s never had a real girlfriend falls in love with a 3D girl for the first time.

Advertisement

Revisions

Studio: Shirogumi Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Mecha Premiere Date: January 9 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: Students travel to the future and battle giant monsters.

Advertisement

Rinshi!! Ekoda-chan

Studio: NA Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life, Short Form Premiere Date: January 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: A free-spirited young woman and her friends try to make it in the big city.

Advertisement

The Rising of the Shield Hero

Studio: Kinema Citrus Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romance Premiere Date: January 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: After a young man ends up in a parallel universe, he is falsely accused of robbery and sexual assault and sets out for revenge.

Advertisement

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 (Part 2)

Studio: Xebec Genre: Action, Adventure, Military, Sci-Fi, Space Premiere Date: February 2 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the continuation of the sci-fi space yarn anime.

Advertisement

Star Twinkle PreCure

Studio: Toei Animation Genre: Fantasy, Magical Girls Premiere Date: February 3 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest entry in the long-running Pretty Sure magical girl anime series.

Advertisement

Virtual-san Looking

Studio: Lide Genre: Comedy, Music Premiere Date: January 9 Where to Watch: Currently not available What It’s About in One Sentence: Virtual YouTubers make the jump to a real anime series.

Advertisement

Wataten!: An Angel Flew Down to Me

Studio: Doga Kobo Genre: Comedy, Yuri Premiere Date: January 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student finds her kid sister’s grade school classmate exceptionally cute.

Advertisement

W’z