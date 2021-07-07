Your Summer 2021 Anime Guide

In Japan right now, it’s the rainy season. The humidity is kicking in, and we’re just waiting for the sweltering heat. Maybe it’s hot where you are. Maybe you should stay inside and watch anime.
I think that’s a great idea! The anime season is just beginning, so let’s see what shows are airing. Do let us know what you’re watching in the comments below.
Aquatope of White Sand
Studio: P.A. Works
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two girls, one a high school senior and the other a former idol, become friends at an aquarium that’s about to go out of business.
Battle In Five Seconds After Meeting
Studio: Synergy SP, Vega Entertainment, Studio A-Cat
Genre: Action, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student finds himself in a mysterious game that he hopes to win with his brainpower.
The Case Study of Vanitas
Studio: Bones
Genre: Drama, Magic, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 2
Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: A vampire and human doctor-to-vampires go around, curing bloodsuckers of a malaise that causes them to act uncontrollably.
D Cide Traumerei: The Animation
Studio: Drama, Science Fiction, Supernatural
Genre: Sanzigen
Premiere Date: July 10
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student and his buddies face off against creatures from another dimension.
The Detective Is Already Dead
Studio: Engi
Genre: Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A man finds himself working with a detective who died three years earlier.
Drug Store in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist
Studio: EMT Squared
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker gets transported to a fantasy world, where he excels at making helpful potions and becomes a pharmacist.
The Duke of Death and His Maid
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Premiere Date: July 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Even though a cursed boy will kill anything he touches, his personal maid enjoys getting dangerously close to flirt.
The Dungeon of Black Company
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A rich playboy is transported to another world and forced to work in a dungeon, mining crystals.
Fena: Pirate Princess
Studio: Production I.G
Genre: Adventure, Drama
Premiere Date: Summer
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Toonami
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young orphan tries to escape and make a name for herself in an alternate version of the 18th century.
Fire From My Fingertips 2: My Lover is a Firefighter
Studio: Studio Hokiboshi
Genre: Romance
Premiere Date: July 4
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a woman who falls in love with a firefighter about her apartment catches on fire, but this season, there’s an old flame from high school.
Getter Robo Arc
Studio: Bee Media, Studio A-Cat
Genre: Action, Mecha, Science Fiction, Super Robot
Premiere Date: July 4
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Giant robots are humankind’s last hope.
Girlfriend, Girlfriend
Studio: Tezuka Productions
Genre: Comedy, Romance, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy suddenly finds his love life gets complicated with not one, but two girlfriends.
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Comedy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 31
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A demon’s world is destroyed, and she finds herself in the real world without her supernatural powers.
Higurashi: When They Cry – Sotsu
Studio: Passione
Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Psychological
Premiere Date: July 1
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A new kid arrives in a town filled with secrets.
The Honor Student at Magic High School
Studio: Connect
Genre: Magic, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Magic is genetic, and those with the genes must go to magic school, but not everyone has the same abilities.
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 3
Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: A student with pragmatic ideas finds himself rebuilding a fantasy-style kingdom.
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 22
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: It’s been a long time since gods defeated demons, but now they’re back, and the current generation of deities does not seem ready.
Idolish7 Third Beat!
Studio: Troyca
Genre: Idols, Music
Premiere Date: July 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The dreamy idol boys are back in the latest season of Idolish7.
Kageki Shojo
Studio: Pine Jam
Genre: Music, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Girls make their way at a competitive music school with a storied history.
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan
Studio: Studio Blanc
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: July 5
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime is a behind-the-scenes look at making a Japanese children’s TV show, with seemingly perfect, smiling hosts—the reality is much different!
Love Life! Super Star!!
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Idol, Music, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 11
Where to Watch: Not currently available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Girls at a Tokyo high school decide to make a name for their school by forming an idol group.
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2
Studio: Shaft
Genre: Magical girl, mystery, psychological
Premiere Date: July 31
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The Magia Record anime returns for a second season.
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S
Studio: Kyoto Animation
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a programmer whose life is turned upside down after she takes in a maid who is also a dragon.
Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory
Studio: Asread
Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Romance
Premiere Date: July 14
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A 12-year-old boy ends up being the “dorm mom” for a bunch of older college ladies, because anime.
My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman is reborn in an otome game.
Night Head 2041
Studio: Shirogumi
Genre: Drama, Science Fiction, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 4
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two brothers with supernatural powers escape from a research facility and two other brothers hunt them down.
Peach Boy Riverside
Studio: Asahi Production
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About In One Sentence: A young princess sets out on adventures after meeting the legendary demon-slayer Momotaro.
Record of Ragnarok
Studio: Graphinica
Genre: Action, Comedy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: June 17
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: The Gods decide humans should go extinct but give them one last chance to prove their world in tournament-style combat.
Re-Main
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Music, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy gets back into water polo after an accident erased his memory of the previous year.
Remake Our Life!
Studio: Feel
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: July 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A failed game developer gets another shot at rebooting his life by traveling back in time ten years.
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
Studio: TMS Entertainment | Quebico
Genre: Action, Drama, Horror
Premiere Date: July 8
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Leon S. Kennedy investigates a hacking incident at the White House, encounters zombies, and teams up with an old friend.
Scarlet Nexus
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Action, Drama, Military, Sci-Fiction
Premiere Date: July 1
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An elite force is formed to stop strange beings from eating people.
Seirei Gensouki
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy discovers he has memories of another boy who previously died in an accident and is out to avenge his mother’s death.
Sonny Boy
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Science Fiction, School, Slice of Life, Supernatural
Premiere Date: July 15
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A school and its students drift into another dimension with the kids developing supernatural powers.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2
Studio: 8-Bit
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a businessman who is reincarnated as a Slime and goes on RPG-style adventures.
Trese
Studio: Lex and Otis/Tiger Animation
Genre: Crime, Drama, Supernatural
Premiere Date: June 11
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set on the streets of Manila, crimes take a turn for the supernatural, and there’s only one person to call: Alexandra Trese.
Tsukipro The Animation 2
Studio: PRA
Genre: Idol, Music
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: The idol boys are back for more singing and dancing.
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy
Studio: C2C
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: July 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A regular high school student who is summoned to a fantasy world is sent to the wilderness because he’s not very handsome.
DISCUSSION
AWWWWW YEAAAAH.
Jahy-sama.