It’s spring. Can you believe it? We could go outside and look at blooming flowers. Or...we could stay inside and watch anime. You decide!



Below are the shows that will air during the spring 2018 anime season. Which ones are you going to watch? Which ones are you going to skip? Let us know in the comments.

This article will be updated as more simulcasts are announced.

Aggressive Retsuko

Studio: Fanworks Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 20 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: Red panda Retsuko has a stressful office job but blows off steam by singing metal at karaoke.

A.I.C.O. Incarnation

Studio: Bones Genre: Action, Military, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: March 8 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl learns that her body holds the secret that could save humanity.

Aikatsu Friends!

Studio: Sunrise Genre: Idol, Music Premiere Date: April 5 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the adventures (and friendships) of the Aikatsu idols.

Akkun to Kanojo

Studio: Yumeta Company Genre: School, Short Anime, Slice of Life, Romance Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolboy Akkun is often cold to his girlfriend, but actually, he really, really digs her.

Alice or Alice

Studio: EMT Squared Genre: Comedy, Parody Premiere Date: April 4 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Alice and Alice are twins with an older brother who might like them too much.

Amai Choubatsu: Watashi wa Kanshu Senyou Pet

Studio: Magic Bus Genre: Ecchi Premiere Date: April 1 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: An imprisoned, yet innocent girl finds herself dominated by a dashing, yet sadistic guard.

Amanchu! Advance

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Amanchu!, an anime about students into scuba diving, returns for a second season.

B: The Beginning

Studio: Production I.G Genre: Mystery, Sci-Fi, Suspense, Psychological Premiere Date: March 2 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: A cast of characters try to stop a mysterious serial killer.

Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari

Studio: Silver Link Genre: Fantasy, School, Supernatural Premiere Date: April 11 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: When not in class, handsome “butlers” travel through time and fight formidable foes.

Caligula

Studio: Satelight Genre: Action, School, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A virtual, self-aware idol computer program has created a digital world in which people must repeatedly experience high school life.

Captain Tsubasa

Studio: David Production Genre: Shonen, Sports Premiere Date: April 2 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: The classic soccer anime is back!

Cardfight!! Vanguard

Studio: Team Koitabashi Genre: Battle, School Premiere Date: May 5 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: A reboot of the anime that follows the adventures of high school students who battle with cards.

Comic Girls

Studio: Nexus Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 5 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls work hard to make their mangaka dreams real.

Cute High Earth Defense Club Love! Happy Kiss

Studio: Studio Comet Genre: Comedy, Magic Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: The magical boy members of the High Earth Defense Club are back to save the world.

Cutie Honey Universe

Studio: Production Reed Genre: Action, Magical Girl Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Cutie Honey returns to mark Go Nagai’s 50th anniversary as a manga creator.

Dances with the Dragons (Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryu to Odoru)

Studio: Seven Arcs Pictures Genre: Action, Magic, Sci-Fi, Supernatural Premiere Date: April 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, FunimationNow, What It’s About in One Sentence: Two men battle use spells and big swords to battle spell-wielding big monsters.

Devils’ Line

Studio: Platinum Vision Genre: Drama, Horror, Romance Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student is saved by blood-sucking devil whom she develops strong feelings for.

Dorei-ku: The Anime

Studio: ZERO-G Inc. | TNK Genre: Drama, Ecchi Premiere Date: April 12 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: While wearing S.C.M. (Slave Control Method) retainers in their mouths, two people can enter into a duel with the winner dominating and enslaving the loser.

Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis (Souten no Ken: Re:Genesis)

Studio: Polygon Pictures Genre: Action, Historical, Martial Arts Premiere Date: April 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis is the prequel to Fist of the North Star, and centers around Kenshiro Kasumi, after whom Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star is named.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Third Plate: Toutsuki Train Arc

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: The students at an elite cooking school are back, once again, for another helping.

Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory

Studio: Xebec Genre: Action, Mecha, Military Premiere Date: April 13 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, FunimationNow, What It’s About in One Sentence: A commando is enlisted to guard a school girl.

Fumikiri Jikan

Studio: Ekachi Epilka Genre: Slice of life Premiere Date: April 9 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: The lives of school girls are revealed during conversations they have at a train crossing.

GeGeGE no Kitaro (6th Series)

Studio: Toei Animation Genre: Comedy, Horror, Supernatural, Yokai Premiere Date: April 1 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Shigeru Mizuki’s classic yokai manga returns to TV with a brand new adaptation.

Golden Kamuy

Studio: Geno Studio Genre: Action, Adventure, Historical, Military Premiere Date: April 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, FunimationNow

What It’s About in One Sentence: A former soldier becomes a miner to provide for his best friend’s widow until one day when he hears about a trove of hidden gold.

Gundam Build Divers

Studio: Sunrise Genre: Action, Mecha Premiere Date: April 3 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: In a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online called Gunpla Battle Nexus Online, players can use their Gundam model to battle others.

Gurazeni

Studio: Studio Deen Genre: Sports Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: A baseball anime that is as much about the salaries players make as the action on the field.

High School DxD Hero

Studio: Passione Genre: Action, Ecchi, Fantasy, Harem Premiere Date: April 10 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, FunimationNow, What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest High School DxD anime follows the later part of The Heroic Oppai (Boob) Dragon Arc.

Hinamatsuri

Studio: Feel Genre: Comedy, Supernatural Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: A porcelain-collecting yakuza befriends a salmon-roe-loving girl who is, to say the least, unusual.

Hisone to Masotan

Studio: Bones Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Military Premiere Date: April 12 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: A Japanese military dragon selects a new recruit for its pilot, and they both take to the skies.

Hozuki’s Coolheadedness 2nd Season: Sono Ni (Second Cour)

Studio: Studio Deen Genre: Comedy, Supernatural Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: Hozuki has a tough job: He works for the King Enma, the ruler of Buddhist hell.

Inazuma Eleven: Balance Of Ares

Studio: OLM Genre: Sports Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: The new Inazuma Eleven video game gets a new TV anime.

Isekai Izakaya: Koto Aitheria no Izakaya Nobu

Studio: Sunrise Genre: Fantasy, Food Premiere Date: April 13 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Hulu What It’s About in One Sentence: A Japanese pub called Nobu is a portal to another world, allowing an interesting array of visitors to eat tasty food and drink delicious beer.

Jikken-hin Kazoku: Creatures Family Days

Studio: Big Firebird Cultural Media Co., Ltd Genre: Sci-Fi, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 9 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Genetically modified kids called “creatures” try to live normal lives.

Juushinki Pandora

Studio: Satelight Genre: Action, Mecha, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: April 4 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Jushinki Pandora is the latest sci-fi anime from Shoji Kawamori of Macross fame.

Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits

Studio: Gonzo Genre: Fantasy Premiere Date: April 2 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, FunimationNow What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman ends up in the spirit world, working at an inn to pay off her grandfather’s debt.

Kiratto Pri Chan

Studio: T-Arts | Syn Sophia Genre: Idols, Music, School Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: Currently Not Announced What It’s About in One Sentence: Two junior high school girls take charge of their online content creation to pursue their idol dreams.

Ladyspo

Studio: TBA Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi, Short Anime Premiere Date: April 9 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Professional bounty hunters compete in an array of athletic events.

Last Period: The Story of an Endless Spiral

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Magic Premiere Date: April 11 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: It’s up to magic-wielding individuals known as “Periods” to defeat monsters known as “Spirals.”

Layton’s Mystery Detective Agency: Katrielle’s Riddle-Solving File

Studio: Lidenfilms Genre: Mystery Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Professor Layton’s daughter got her own game, and now she gets her own anime.

The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Kaiko

Studio: Production I.G Genre: Action, Drama, Military, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: April 3 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, FunimationNow

What It’s About in One Sentence: A space yarn that follows the intergalactic conflict between the empire and the rebels who set up a democratic republic.

Lostorage Conflated WIXOSS

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Card Battle, Drama, Psychological Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: The card battle series returns with school girls and their avatars duking it out.

Lost Song

Studio: Lidenfilms X Dwango Genre: Fantasy Premiere Date: March 31 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Two young women share special abilities that come to life when they sing.

Lupin The Third: Part 5

Studio: TMS Entertainment Genre: Action, Crime Premiere Date: April 3 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Lupin and co. are back, with a young computer hacker entering the mix.

Magical Girl Ore (Magical Girl Boy)

Studio: Pierrot Plus Genre: Fantasy, Idol, Magical Girl, Premiere Date: April 2 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young girl discovers she can transfer into a magical girl, er, magical beefcake.

Magical Girl Site

Studio: Production DóA Genre: Horror, Magical Girl, Psychological Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: A bullied junior high school student is granted special abilities from a mysterious website.

Major 2nd

Studio: NHK Genre: Sports Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: A young baseball player must contend with huge expectations.

Megalo Box

Studio: TMS Entertainment, ３×Cube Genre: Robot, Sci-Fi, Sports Premiere Date: April 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: The classic anime Ashita no Joe is revamped with robo-augmented power.

My Hero Academia Season 3

Studio: Bones Genre: Comedy, Drama, Superhero Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, FunimationNow, Hulu

What It’s About in One Sentence: The further adventures of a boy who was given superpowers and then enrolls in a superhero academy.

Nil Admirari no Tenbin: Teito Genwaku Kitan

Studio: ZERO-G Inc. Genre: Historical, Mystery, Supernatural Premiere Date: April 1 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: After a young woman’s younger brother burns himself alive while holding a book, she learns that are special tomes which have a tremendous impact on their readers.

Ninja Girl & Samurai Master (Nobunaga no Shinobi: Anegawa Ishiyama-hen)

Studio: TMS Entertainment Genre: Historical, Short Anime Premiere Date: April 6 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest anime about a ninja girl and one of Japan’s most famous samurai, Oda Nobunaga.

Omae wa Mada Gunma o Shiranai

Studio: Asahi Production with CJT Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 2 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student’s life gets turned upside down after moving to Gunma Prefecture.

Oshiri Tantei

Studio: Toei Animation Genre: Gag, Humor, Mystery, Short Anime Premiere Date: May 3 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Popular children’s book Oshiri Tantei (Butt Detective) gets a cheeky anime adaptation, farts and all.

The Perfect World of Kai

Studio: Gainax Studio Genre: Drama, Music Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime tells the story of two boys: one grew up in a bad part of town and plays piano in the forest, while the other is the son of a pianist.

Persona 5: The Animation

Studio: A-1 Pictures Genre: Mystery, Psychological, School, Suspense Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: It’s Persona 5...the animation.

Puzzle & Dragons

Studio: Studio Pierrot Genre: Comedy, Puzzles Premiere Date: April 2 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Mobile game Puzzle & Dragons is getting an anime that follows the exploits of kids who play Puzzle & Dragons professionally.

Rokuhoudou Yotsuiro Biyori

Studio: Zexcs Genre: Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 10 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Handsome dudes work at a traditional Japanese cafe, serving up delicious tea and sweets.

Space Battleship Tiramisu

Studio: Gonzo Genre: Comedy, Gag, Mecha, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: April 2 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, FunimationNow What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the intergalactic pilot who is really into fried food.

Steins; Gate 0

Studio: White Fox Genre: Sci-Fi, Suspense, Thriller Premiere Date: April 11 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, FunimationNow What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the anime adaptation of game Steins;Gate 0, the sequel to Steins;Gate.

Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online

Studio: Studio 3Hz Genre: Action, Military, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: April 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A young girl’s life changes when she discovers a VR online shooter.

Sword Gai: The Animation

Studio: DLE, Production I.G Genre: Action, Fantasy, Magic, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: March 23 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man’s prosthetic right arm is home to a legendary sword that he wields with deadly force

Tachibanakan To Lie Angle (Love to Lie Angle)

Studio: Creators In Pack | Studio Lings Genre: Ecchi, Yuri Premiere Date: April 3 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Things get heated in an all-girls dormitory.

Tada Never Falls In Love (Tada-kun wa Koi o Shinai)

Studio: Doga Kobo Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life, Romance Premiere Date: April 5 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: A young wanna-be photographer’s life changes when he meets a transfer student on a lovely spring day.

Tokyo Ghoul:re

Studio: Studio Pierrot | Studio Pierrot Plus Genre: Drama, Horror Premiere Date: April 3 Where to Watch: FunimationNow, Hulu, What It’s About in One Sentence: The sequel to Tokyo Ghoul returns to...Tokyo, where the human-eating ghouls walk the streets.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Studio: P.A. Works Genre: School, Racing Premiere Date: April 1 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: Another season of the slice of life anime about horsey schoolgirls as they go to school and race in derbys.

Wakaokami wa Shougakusei!

Studio: Madhouse | DLE Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life, Supernatural. Premiere Date: April 8 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: After her parents die in a car accident, a young girl goes to live with grandmother...and a good-natured young ghost.

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Studio: A-1 Pictures Genre: Drama, Slice of Life, Romance Premiere Date: April 12 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: An otaku and fujoshi become boyfriend and girlfriend, discovering that love ain’t easy for geeks.

Yo-kai Watch Shadowside

Studio: OLM Genre: Supernatural, Horror Premiere Date: April 13 Where to Watch: TBA What It’s About in One Sentence: Yo-kai Watch returns to TV, but darker and more sinister than before.

3D Kanojo: Real Girl

Studio: Hoods Entertainment Genre: Drama, Romance, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: April 3 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: An otaku who’s never had a real girlfriend falls in love with a 3D girl for the first time.