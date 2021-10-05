The leaves are changing color. The weather is getting cooler and crisper. You know what that means? That’s right, fall anime.
With the latest fall season kicking off, take a moment to cast your eyes over this list and let us know what you’re interested in watching—or not interested in. Hit us up in the comments below!
Let’s dive into the guide.
86 Eighty-Six
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Drama, Mecha, Military
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Those born without silver hair live outside the republic’s walls and are forced to fight a war in secret.
180 Byou de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka?
Studio: INDIVISION/Ekachi Epilka
Genre: Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 14
Where to Watch: Not yet available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The characters in this short anime create ASMR.
AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline
Studio: Sunrise Beyond
Genre: Adventure, Mecha, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy, his cute friends, and a mecha try to reclaim Japan from oppressors.
Baki Hanma
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Action, Drama
Premiere Date: September 30
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: The Baki anime returns with the brutal fighter finally having a showdown with his father.
Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside
Studio: Wolfsbane x Studio Flad
Genre: Adventure, Ecchi, Fantasy, Romance
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: After getting ditched by his heroic friends, the protagonist of this anime establishes his own pharmacy.
Blade Runner: Black Lotus
Studio: Sola Digital Arts
Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: Late 2021
Where to Watch: Adult Swim, Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set between the original Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, Black Lotus tells the story of a professional killer who has lost her memory.
Blue Period
Studio: Seven Arcs
Genre: Drama, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: September 25
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: A bored high school student falls in love with art and finds a new purpose in life.
Build Divide #000000 Black Code 1st Season
Studio: Lidenfilms
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Trading Cards
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Players try to defeat the king of Kyoto in the Build Divide trading card game so that their wishes come true.
Cardfight Vanguard: OverDress Season 2
Studio: Kinema Citrus, Gifuto Animation, Studio Jemi
Genre: Card battle, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s the second season of the Cardfight Vanguard: OverDress anime, which follows the adventures of cardfighters who gather at night at an amusement park.
Deep Insanity: The Lost Child
Studio: Silver Link.
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 12
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a portal to an underground world poses a threat to humankind.
“Deji” Meets Girl
Studio: Lidenfilms
Genre: Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Not yet available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man from Tokyo stays at a hotel owned by a high school girl’s family, and things start getting interesting.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc
Studio: Ufotable
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Drama, Supernatural
Premiere Date: December 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The Entertainment District Arc picks up where Mugen Train leaves off.
Digimon Ghost Game
Studio: Toei Animation
Genre: Adventure, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest series is Digimon meets spooky urban legends.
Everything for Demon King Evelogia
Studio: Studio Hokiboshi
Genre: Boys Love Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Not yet available
What It’s About in One Sentence: After a young man is killed, he is reborn as a minor character in a video game, where he falls in love with the boss character.
The Faraway Paladin
Studio: Children’s Playground Entertainment
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A child ends up in the world of the dead, where he’s raised by a wizard, a skeleton, and his mummy.
Fena: Pirate Princess
Studio: Production I.G
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Historical
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in an alternative 18th century, a young princess escapes her British oppressors and becomes a pirate with a samurai crew.
Fitness Boxing
Studio: Imagineer, Story Effect
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Not yet available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the lives of instructions in the Switch game Fitness Boxing.
The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made
Studio: Hotline
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school loser becomes a winner after he and his class are transported to a fantasy world.
Ganbare Doukichan
Studio: Atelier Pontdarc
Genre: Short form, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: September 20
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Women working in an office all seem to like the same guy and try to get his attention.
Gundam Breaker Battlogue
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Adventure, Mecha, School, Short form
Premiere Date: October 19
Where to Watch: YouTube (Japanese language)
What It’s About in One Sentence: Kids with mobile phones and Gundam models control large mecha in battle simulators.
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut
Studio: Arvo Animation
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Historical, Sci-Fi, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in an alternative, fantasy-filled past, this anime tells the story of a lady vampire who becomes the world’s first astronaut.
Kaginado
Studio: Lidenfilms Kyoto Studio
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Chibi versions of characters from Air, Clannad, Kanon, and more have cute adventures together.
Komi Can’t Communicate
Studio: OLM
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: The school beauty is shy and bad at communicating with others, so a school boy tries to help her make one hundred friends.
Let’s Make a Mug Too Season 2
Studio: Nippon Animation
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Those anime Gifu Prefecture girls who are into pottery return to make more mugs, bowls, plates and other stuff.
Lupin III Part 6
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Not yet available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Lupin III returns, with Metal Gear voice actor Akio Otsuka taking over as Daisuke Jigen.
Megaton Musashi
Studio: OLM
Genre: Action, Mecha, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Survivors of an alien attack emerge from underground with giant battle mecha, ready to fight.
Mieruko-chan
Studio: Passione
Genre: Comedy, Horror, School
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl starts seeing horrific things, but tries to blow off the gruesome visions and just live her life normally.
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Second Cour
Studio: Studio Bind
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of the anime about a man who was reborn in a fantasy world after getting hit by a car in the real one.
Muteking The Dancing Hero
Studio: Tatsunoko Production/Tezuka Productions
Genre: Comedy, Dancing, Fantasy, Music
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man moves to San Francisco, where he becomes a dancing, roller-skating hero.
Muv-Luv Alternative
Studio: Flagship Line/Yumeta Company x Graphinica
Genre: Action, Mecha, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Mecha battle alien lifeforms set on eradicating humankind.
My Senpai Is Annoying
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker is annoyed by her senpai, but starts developing strong feelings for him.
The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
Studio: Zero-G
Genre: Boys Love, Drama, Mystery, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A bookstore clerk, who can see ghosts, teams up with an exorcist to solve mysteries.
Platinum End
Studio: Signal-MD
Genre: Fantasy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The life of an abused, neglected school boy changes when he meets a guardian angel who gives him supernatural powers and a chance to become a god.
PuraOre! Pride of Orange
Studio: C2C
Genre: School, Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime school girls play hockey.
Ranking of Kings
Studio: Wit Studio
Genre: Coming of Age, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 14
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Expectations are low for the prince whose best friend is a shadow that used to belong to a group of assassins.
Restaurant To Another World Season 2
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Fantasy, History, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a restaurant that gets unexpected visitors from various times in history and different realms.
Rumble Garanndoll
Studio: Lerche
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Military, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 11
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A parallel world opens, revealing a Japan where militarism and robots exist.
Sakugan
Studio: Satelight
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Mecha, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young, brilliant girl and her father travel through an underground world, looking for her mother.
Selection Project
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Idol, Music
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A junior high school student decides to enter an idol contest in hopes of becoming a star.
Shikizakura
Studio: Sublimation Inc.
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Not yet available.
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a high school student wears a cool outfit, swings a katana, and battles demons.
Showtime! Uta no Oneesan datte Shitai
Studio: Rabbit Gate
Genre: Drama, Ecchi, Romance, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Not yet available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A single fathers meets a young woman who sings on a kiddy TV show and is prohibited from falling in love by the show.
Takt Op Destiny
Studio: Mappa x Madhouse
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a conductor and anime girls battle monsters with the power of music.
Taisho Otome Fairy Tale
Studio: SynergySP
Genre: Comedy, Historical, Romance
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young, forlorn man’s life changes after a girl shows up at his home, all ready to get hitched.
Tawawa on Monday 2
Studio: Yokohama Animation Lab
Genre: Comedy, Short form, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: September 21
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: By chance, a businessman befriends a schoolgirl and acts as her body guard on the train.
Tesla Note
Studio: Gambit
Genre: Action, Drama
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two spies try to recover artifacts from Nikola Tesla before others do.
The Vampire Dies in No Time
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Comedy, Horror, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Vampires are usually powerless against sunlight, garlic, and crosses, but this anime follows a vampire who is rendered powerless by much more.
Visual Prison
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Music, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Not yet available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Vampires pretend they are visual-kei musicians, which is definitely a good cover for them.
The Way of the Househusband Season 2
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: The comedy anime about a yakuza-turned-househusband is back for another season.
World’s End Harem
Studio: Studio Gokumi x AXsiZ
Genre: Ecchi, Harem, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man wakes up in a world in which 99.9 percent of all men have died due to a deadly disease, and now it’s up to him and his harem to repopulate.
The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat
Studio: Silver Link. x Studio Palette
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Even after being reincarnated as an aristocrat, the world’s greatest assassin is still superb at killing people.
World Trigger Third Season
Studio: Toei Animation
Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Popular anime World Trigger returns for another season.
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: The Second Act
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The sequel to the iconic anime Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon returns for another season.
Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: The Great Mankai Chapter
Studio: Studio Gokumi
Genre: Adventure, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: In the third season of Yuki Yuna Is A Hero, the brave, heroic girls get a chance to enjoy life—at least for a while.
