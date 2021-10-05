The leaves are changing color. The weather is getting cooler and crisper. You know what that means? That’s right, fall anime.



With the latest fall season kicking off, take a moment to cast your eyes over this list and let us know what you’re interested in watching—or not interested in. Hit us up in the comments below!

Let’s dive into the guide.

86 Eighty-Six

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Drama, Mecha, Military

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Those born without silver hair live outside the republic’s walls and are forced to fight a war in secret.

180 Byou de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka?

Studio: INDIVISION/Ekachi Epilka

Genre: Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 14

Where to Watch: Not yet available

What It’s About in One Sentence: The characters in this short anime create ASMR.

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline

Studio: Sunrise Beyond

Genre: Adventure, Mecha, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 6

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy, his cute friends, and a mecha try to reclaim Japan from oppressors.

Baki Hanma

Studio: TMS Entertainment



Genre: Action, Drama

Premiere Date: September 30

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: The Baki anime returns with the brutal fighter finally having a showdown with his father.

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside

Studio: Wolfsbane x Studio Flad

Genre: Adventure, Ecchi, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: October 6

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: After getting ditched by his heroic friends, the protagonist of this anime establishes his own pharmacy.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Studio: Sola Digital Arts

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: Late 2021

Where to Watch: Adult Swim, Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Set between the original Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, Black Lotus tells the story of a professional killer who has lost her memory.

Blue Period

Studio: Seven Arcs

Genre: Drama, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: September 25

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A bored high school student falls in love with art and finds a new purpose in life.

Build Divide #000000 Black Code 1st Season

Studio: Lidenfilms

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Trading Cards

Premiere Date: October 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Players try to defeat the king of Kyoto in the Build Divide trading card game so that their wishes come true.

Cardfight Vanguard: OverDress Season 2

Studio: Kinema Citrus, Gifuto Animation, Studio Jemi

Genre: Card battle, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s the second season of the Cardfight Vanguard: OverDress anime, which follows the adventures of cardfighters who gather at night at an amusement park.

Deep Insanity: The Lost Child

Studio: Silver Link.

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 12

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a portal to an underground world poses a threat to humankind.

“Deji” Meets Girl

Studio: Lidenfilms

Genre: Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Not yet available

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man from Tokyo stays at a hotel owned by a high school girl’s family, and things start getting interesting.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc

Studio: Ufotable

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Drama, Supernatural

Premiere Date: December 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The Entertainment District Arc picks up where Mugen Train leaves off.



Digimon Ghost Game



Studio: Toei Animation

Genre: Adventure, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest series is Digimon meets spooky urban legends.

Everything for Demon King Evelogia

Studio: Studio Hokiboshi

Genre: Boys Love Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Not yet available

What It’s About in One Sentence: After a young man is killed, he is reborn as a minor character in a video game, where he falls in love with the boss character.

The Faraway Paladin

Studio: Children’s Playground Entertainment

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A child ends up in the world of the dead, where he’s raised by a wizard, a skeleton, and his mummy.

Fena: Pirate Princess

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Historical

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in an alternative 18th century, a young princess escapes her British oppressors and becomes a pirate with a samurai crew.

Fitness Boxing

Studio: Imagineer, Story Effect

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Not yet available

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the lives of instructions in the Switch game Fitness Boxing.



The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made

Studio: Hotline

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school loser becomes a winner after he and his class are transported to a fantasy world.

Ganbare Doukichan

Studio: Atelier Pontdarc

Genre: Short form, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: September 20

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Women working in an office all seem to like the same guy and try to get his attention.

Gundam Breaker Battlogue

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Adventure, Mecha, School, Short form

Premiere Date: October 19

Where to Watch: YouTube (Japanese language)

What It’s About in One Sentence: Kids with mobile phones and Gundam models control large mecha in battle simulators.

Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut

Studio: Arvo Animation

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Historical, Sci-Fi, Supernatural



Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in an alternative, fantasy-filled past, this anime tells the story of a lady vampire who becomes the world’s first astronaut.

Kaginado

Studio: Lidenfilms Kyoto Studio

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: Chibi versions of characters from Air, Clannad, Kanon, and more have cute adventures together.

Komi Can’t Communicate

Studio: OLM

Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 6

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: The school beauty is shy and bad at communicating with others, so a school boy tries to help her make one hundred friends.

Let’s Make a Mug Too Season 2

Studio: Nippon Animation

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Those anime Gifu Prefecture girls who are into pottery return to make more mugs, bowls, plates and other stuff.

Lupin III Part 6

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama

Premiere Date: October 9

Where to Watch: Not yet available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Lupin III returns, with Metal Gear voice actor Akio Otsuka taking over as Daisuke Jigen.

Megaton Musashi

Studio: OLM

Genre: Action, Mecha, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Survivors of an alien attack emerge from underground with giant battle mecha, ready to fight.

Studio: Passione

Genre: Comedy, Horror, School

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl starts seeing horrific things, but tries to blow off the gruesome visions and just live her life normally.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Second Cour

Studio: Studio Bind

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of the anime about a man who was reborn in a fantasy world after getting hit by a car in the real one.

Muteking The Dancing Hero

Studio: Tatsunoko Production/Tezuka Productions

Genre: Comedy, Dancing, Fantasy, Music

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man moves to San Francisco, where he becomes a dancing, roller-skating hero.

Muv-Luv Alternative

Studio: Flagship Line/Yumeta Company x Graphinica

Genre: Action, Mecha, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Mecha battle alien lifeforms set on eradicating humankind.

My Senpai Is Annoying

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker is annoyed by her senpai, but starts developing strong feelings for him.

The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window

Studio: Zero-G

Genre: Boys Love, Drama, Mystery, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A bookstore clerk, who can see ghosts, teams up with an exorcist to solve mysteries.

Platinum End

Studio: Signal-MD

Genre: Fantasy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The life of an abused, neglected school boy changes when he meets a guardian angel who gives him supernatural powers and a chance to become a god.

PuraOre! Pride of Orange

Studio: C2C

Genre: School, Slice of Life, Sports

Premiere Date: October 6

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime school girls play hockey.

Ranking of Kings

Studio: Wit Studio

Genre: Coming of Age, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 14

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Expectations are low for the prince whose best friend is a shadow that used to belong to a group of assassins.

Restaurant To Another World Season 2

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Fantasy, History, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a restaurant that gets unexpected visitors from various times in history and different realms.

Rumble Garanndoll

Studio: Lerche

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Military, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 11

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A parallel world opens, revealing a Japan where militarism and robots exist.

Sakugan

Studio: Satelight

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Mecha, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young, brilliant girl and her father travel through an underground world, looking for her mother.

Selection Project

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Idol, Music

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A junior high school student decides to enter an idol contest in hopes of becoming a star.

Shikizakura

Studio: Sublimation Inc.

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 9

Where to Watch: Not yet available.

What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a high school student wears a cool outfit, swings a katana, and battles demons.

Showtime! Uta no Oneesan datte Shitai

Studio: Rabbit Gate

Genre: Drama, Ecchi, Romance, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Not yet available

What It’s About in One Sentence: A single fathers meets a young woman who sings on a kiddy TV show and is prohibited from falling in love by the show.

Takt Op Destiny

Studio: Mappa x Madhouse

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a conductor and anime girls battle monsters with the power of music.

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale

Studio: SynergySP

Genre: Comedy, Historical, Romance

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young, forlorn man’s life changes after a girl shows up at his home, all ready to get hitched.

Tawawa on Monday 2

Studio: Yokohama Animation Lab

Genre: Comedy, Short form, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: September 21

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: By chance, a businessman befriends a schoolgirl and acts as her body guard on the train.

Tesla Note

Studio: Gambit

Genre: Action, Drama

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two spies try to recover artifacts from Nikola Tesla before others do.

The Vampire Dies in No Time

Studio: Madhouse

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Vampires are usually powerless against sunlight, garlic, and crosses, but this anime follows a vampire who is rendered powerless by much more.

Visual Prison

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Music, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Not yet available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Vampires pretend they are visual-kei musicians, which is definitely a good cover for them.

The Way of the Househusband Season 2

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: The comedy anime about a yakuza-turned-househusband is back for another season.

World’s End Harem

Studio: Studio Gokumi x AXsiZ

Genre: Ecchi, Harem, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man wakes up in a world in which 99.9 percent of all men have died due to a deadly disease, and now it’s up to him and his harem to repopulate.

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

Studio: Silver Link. x Studio Palette

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Even after being reincarnated as an aristocrat, the world’s greatest assassin is still superb at killing people.

World Trigger Third Season

Studio: Toei Animation

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Popular anime World Trigger returns for another season.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: The Second Act

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The sequel to the iconic anime Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon returns for another season.

Yuki Yuna Is a Hero: The Great Mankai Chapter

Studio: Studio Gokumi

Genre: Adventure, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: In the third season of Yuki Yuna Is A Hero, the brave, heroic girls get a chance to enjoy life—at least for a while.