Your Fall 2019 Anime Guide

The weather is getting cool. The leaves are changing colors. It’s fall. The scenery outside is wonderful to watch, but you know what? So is anime.



Below are this season’s shows. Which are you going to check out? Which are you going to skip? Let us know in the comments below.

Actors: Songs Connection

Studio: Drive



Genre: Music, School



Premiere Date: October 6



Where to Watch: Not currently announced



What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolboys do their best to win a singing contest for their school club.



Africa Salaryman

Studio: Hotzipang



Genre: Comedy



Premiere Date: October 6



Where to Watch: Funimation



What It’s About in One Sentence: Safari animals spend their days wearing suits and working hard in an office.



Ahiru no Sora

Studio: Diomedéa



Genre: Drama, School, Sports



Premiere Date: October 2



Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hidive



What It’s About in One Sentence: Small in stature, a high schooler joins the basketball club, which is filled with delinquents.



Aikatsu on Parade!

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Genre: Idol, Music, School

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: A middle-school dreams of becoming an idol, design her own fancy outfit and perform on stage.

Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! 3

Studio: Imagineer | Fanworks

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: Even though Miao’s brother drives her crazy, he does care deeply about his little sister.

Ascendance of a Bookworm

Studio: Fantasy



Genre: Ajia-do Animation Works

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After a bookworm dies, she’s reincarnated in a world in which books are scarce so she decides to make her own.

Assassins Pride

Studio: EMT Squared

Genre: Action, Magic, School, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 10

Where to Watch: Not yet announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl born without mana attends a school where the other students learn how to use their powers.

Azur Lane: The Animation

Studio: Bibury Animation Studios G.K.

Genre: Action, Military

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: A World War II naval battle comes to life with cute anime girls.

Babylon

Studio: Revoroot

Genre: Drama, Crime, Mystery

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

What It’s About in One Sentence: Investigating a clinical case, a lawyer gets drawn into a web of academic and political intrigue.

Bananya Fushigina Nakamatachi

Studio: TMS Entertainment/Gathering

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime is about the daily adventures of Bananya, which are banana-shaped cats—or maybe, they’re cat-shape bananas.

Beastars

Studio: Toho Animation

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, School

Premiere Date: October 9

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: In a world in which anthropomorphic animals go to school, an alpaca student is slaughtered and eaten, causing a rift between the herbivores and the carnivores.

Blade of the Immortal

Studio: Liden Films

Genre: Action, Drama, Gore, Historical

Premiere Date: October 10

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

What It’s About in One Sentence: To right his past wrongs, a brutal, seemingly invincible samurai must kill 100 baddies.

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Studio: White Fox

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere: October 2

Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu

What It’s About in One Sentence: Even though this anime’s hero is super powerful, he is way too careful.

Chihayafuru 3

Studio: Madhouse

Genre: Drama, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 22

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season of an anime that centers around a Japanese card game.

Choyoyu! High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World

Studio: Project No.9

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After a plane crash, high school prodigies wake up in a feudalistic fantasy world, populated with fox girls and elves.

Chuubyou Gekihatsu Boy (Outcast Dreamer Boys)

Studio: Studio Deen

Genre: Comedy, School

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl finds herself surrounded by schoolboys who are acting very, very odd.

Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?!

Studio: Project No.9

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After a genius schoolgirl dies, she asks God to make her completely average in the afterlife.

Dorufuro: Iyashi-hen

Studio: Sunborn Animation

Genre: Comedy, Military, Short Form

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: Famous guns are personified by anime girls who would enjoy eating cake and throwing parties.

Fairy Gone Season 1 Part 2

Studio: P.A. Works

Genre: Action, Drama, Military

Premiere Date: October 6

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: I n the years after fairy soldiers were used in battle, there was a rash of fairy crimes .

Fate/Grand Order: Absolute Demonic Front - Babylonia

Studio: CloverWorks

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is an anime adaptation of the “Babylonia” arc in the mobile game Fate/Grand Order.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The students at an elite cooking school are back, once again, for another helping.

Granblue Fantasy The Animation Season 2

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The Granblue Fantasy anime returns for a second season.

Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Action, Mecha

Premiere Date: October 10

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the second season of a Gundam anime in which players use Gundam models to battle each in a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online called Gunpla Battle Nexus Online.

Hataage! Kemono Michi (Kemono Michi: Rise Up)

Studio: Engi

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sports

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu

What It’s About in One Sentence: An animal-loving pro wrestler is transported to another world where he is asked to exterminate wild beasts but he instead opens a pet shop.

High Score Girl 2



Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Comedy, Romance,

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about the lives and loves of Japanese gamers .

Houkago Saikoro Club (After School Dice Club)

Studio: Liden Films

Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls get together after class and play board games.

Kabukicho Sherlock (Case File nº221: Kabukicho)

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Premiere Date: October 11

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is a retelling of Sherlock Holmes, but set in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho nightlife.

The Kaiju Step

Studio: Usagiou

Genre: Comedy, Short Form

Premiere Date: September 27

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: Cute kid versions of the kaiju from I have cute adventures together.

Kandagawa Jet Girls

Studio: TNK

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: The competitive world of anime jet ski racing sure has lots of fan service.

Kono Oto Tomare! 2 (Stop the Sound! Season 2)

Studio: Platinum Vision

Genre: School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Students form bonds as members of the school’s koto (a Japanese classic instrument) club.

Mairimashita! Iruma-kun (Welcome To Demon School, Iruma-kun!)

Studio: BN Pictures

Genre: Comedy, School, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After his parents sell him to a demon, a boy starts a new life with said demon, learning about other demons and going to school with them.

My Hero Academia Season 4

Studio: Bones

Genre: Action, Comedy, School

Premiere Date: October 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the fourth season of, you guessed it, My Hero Academia in which kids with superpowers go to a special school for superheroes.

Nullpeta

Studio: Magic Capsule



Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi



Premiere Date: October 5



Where to Watch: Currently announced



What It’s About in One Sentence: A genius girl makes a cute robot to take the place of her dead sister.



No Guns Life

Studio: Madhouse

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 10

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: A cyborg soldier discovers that his head has been replaced with a gun.

Ore o Suki nano wa Omae dake kayo

Studio: Barnum Studio



Genre: Comedy, Romance, School



Premiere Date: October 2



Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy learns that the one girl that likes him is the girl he likes the least.



Pet

Studio: Geno Studio

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Psychological

Premiere Date: October

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

What It’s About in One Sentence: Some people have the ability to enter the minds of others and alter their memories.

Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle

Studio: Gonzo

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the latest season of the Phantasy Star Online anime.

Psycho-Pass 3

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Cyberpunk, Mystery, Sci-fi

Premiere Date: October 24

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season of a futuristic crime drama anime set in a world where your mental state can be measured and you can be arrested or killed on the spot if you are deemed mentally unstable.

Radiant Seasons 2

Studio: Lerche

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Magic

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the second season of an anime about the adventures of a sorcerer and his friends.

Rifle is Beautiful

Studio: Studio 3Hz

Genre: Comedy, School, Sports

Premiere Date: October 13

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls bond over their love of shooting guns .

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods Season 3

Studio: Studio Deen

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 9

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season of an anime about a princess trying to take back her throne with the help of knights known as the “Seven Deadly Sins.”

Shin Chuuka Ichiban!

Studio: NAS/Production I.G

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: October 11

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy hopes to become a master chef but must contend with an underground cooking society.

Special 7: Special Crime Investigation Unit

Studio: Anima & Co.



Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 6

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A rookie cop joins a special task force out to stop a group that hopes to harness the power of dragons.

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth

Studio: M.S.C



Genre: Action, Crime

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman gets a job as a narc, joining a team staffed with handsome anime boys.

Stars Align

Studio: Eight Bit

Genre: School, Slice of Life, Sports

Premiere Date: October 10

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A school’s soft tennis team is about to shut down when a transfer student joins the club.

Super Shiro

Studio: Science Saru

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: October 14

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: Crayon Shin-chan’s dog Shiro becomes a superhero.

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Sword Art Online: Alicization

Premiere Date: October 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Sword Art Online: Alicization returns for another season.

Taeko no Nichijou

Studio: DLC

Genre: Comedy, Short Form. Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: Life ain’t easy for officer worker Taeko.

Tenka Hyakken: Meiji-kan e Youkoso!

Studio: Lidenfilms

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Historical, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 13

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls, who are physical manifestations of legendary swords, return to the battlefield after centuries of peace.

Urashimasakatasen no Nichijou (Days of Urashimasakatasen)

Studio: Gainax Kyoto

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Cuted-up versions of boy band members do cute things together.

Val × Love

Studio: Hoods Entertainment

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Harem, Military

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A scary-looking schoolboy must save the world through love with a harem of girls.

We Never Learn Season 2

Studio: ST Silver

Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Harem, School, Romance

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of an anime in which a schoolboy tutors other students in order to get a scholarship.

XL Joushi

Studio: Magic Bus

Genre: Ecchi, Romance

Premiere Date: October 6

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker wants a boyfriend and her heavy-drinking boss is more than happy to oblige.

Zoids: Wild Zero

Studio: OLM

Genre: Action, Mecha, Military

Premiere Date: October

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: Zoids are back for another anime.

Z/X Code Reunion

Studio: Passione

Genre: School, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls go to school with futuristic battle-gear buddies.