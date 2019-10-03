Your Fall 2019 Anime Guide

The weather is getting cool. The leaves are changing colors. It’s fall. The scenery outside is wonderful to watch, but you know what? So is anime.
Below are this season’s shows. Which are you going to check out? Which are you going to skip? Let us know in the comments below.
Actors: Songs Connection
Studio: Drive
Genre: Music, School
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolboys do their best to win a singing contest for their school club.
Africa Salaryman
Studio: Hotzipang
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Safari animals spend their days wearing suits and working hard in an office.
Ahiru no Sora
Studio: Diomedéa
Genre: Drama, School, Sports
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Small in stature, a high schooler joins the basketball club, which is filled with delinquents.
Aikatsu on Parade!
Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures
Genre: Idol, Music, School
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A middle-school dreams of becoming an idol, design her own fancy outfit and perform on stage.
Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! 3
Studio: Imagineer | Fanworks
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Even though Miao’s brother drives her crazy, he does care deeply about his little sister.
Ascendance of a Bookworm
Studio: Fantasy
Genre: Ajia-do Animation Works
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: After a bookworm dies, she’s reincarnated in a world in which books are scarce so she decides to make her own.
Assassins Pride
Studio: EMT Squared
Genre: Action, Magic, School, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Not yet announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl born without mana attends a school where the other students learn how to use their powers.
Azur Lane: The Animation
Studio: Bibury Animation Studios G.K.
Genre: Action, Military
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A World War II naval battle comes to life with cute anime girls.
Babylon
Studio: Revoroot
Genre: Drama, Crime, Mystery
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: Investigating a clinical case, a lawyer gets drawn into a web of academic and political intrigue.
Bananya Fushigina Nakamatachi
Studio: TMS Entertainment/Gathering
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime is about the daily adventures of Bananya, which are banana-shaped cats—or maybe, they’re cat-shape bananas.
Beastars
Studio: Toho Animation
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, School
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: In a world in which anthropomorphic animals go to school, an alpaca student is slaughtered and eaten, causing a rift between the herbivores and the carnivores.
Blade of the Immortal
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Action, Drama, Gore, Historical
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: To right his past wrongs, a brutal, seemingly invincible samurai must kill 100 baddies.
Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious
Studio: White Fox
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere: October 2
Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: Even though this anime’s hero is super powerful, he is way too careful.
Chihayafuru 3
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 22
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season of an anime that centers around a Japanese card game.
Choyoyu! High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World
Studio: Project No.9
Genre: Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: After a plane crash, high school prodigies wake up in a feudalistic fantasy world, populated with fox girls and elves.
Chuubyou Gekihatsu Boy (Outcast Dreamer Boys)
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Comedy, School
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl finds herself surrounded by schoolboys who are acting very, very odd.
Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?!
Studio: Project No.9
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: After a genius schoolgirl dies, she asks God to make her completely average in the afterlife.
Dorufuro: Iyashi-hen
Studio: Sunborn Animation
Genre: Comedy, Military, Short Form
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Famous guns are personified by anime girls who would enjoy eating cake and throwing parties.
Fairy Gone Season 1 Part 2
Studio: P.A. Works
Genre: Action, Drama, Military
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In the years after fairy soldiers were used in battle, there was a rash of fairy crimes.
Fate/Grand Order: Absolute Demonic Front - Babylonia
Studio: CloverWorks
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is an anime adaptation of the “Babylonia” arc in the mobile game Fate/Grand Order.
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The students at an elite cooking school are back, once again, for another helping.
Granblue Fantasy The Animation Season 2
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The Granblue Fantasy anime returns for a second season.
Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Action, Mecha
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the second season of a Gundam anime in which players use Gundam models to battle each in a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online called Gunpla Battle Nexus Online.
Hataage! Kemono Michi (Kemono Michi: Rise Up)
Studio: Engi
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sports
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: An animal-loving pro wrestler is transported to another world where he is asked to exterminate wild beasts but he instead opens a pet shop.
High Score Girl 2
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Comedy, Romance,
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about the lives and loves of Japanese gamers.
Houkago Saikoro Club (After School Dice Club)
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls get together after class and play board games.
Kabukicho Sherlock (Case File nº221: Kabukicho)
Studio: Production I.G
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Mystery
Premiere Date: October 11
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is a retelling of Sherlock Holmes, but set in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho nightlife.
The Kaiju Step
Studio: Usagiou
Genre: Comedy, Short Form
Premiere Date: September 27
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Cute kid versions of the kaiju from I have cute adventures together.
Kandagawa Jet Girls
Studio: TNK
Genre: Sports
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: The competitive world of anime jet ski racing sure has lots of fan service.
Kono Oto Tomare! 2 (Stop the Sound! Season 2)
Studio: Platinum Vision
Genre: School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Students form bonds as members of the school’s koto (a Japanese classic instrument) club.
Mairimashita! Iruma-kun (Welcome To Demon School, Iruma-kun!)
Studio: BN Pictures
Genre: Comedy, School, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: After his parents sell him to a demon, a boy starts a new life with said demon, learning about other demons and going to school with them.
My Hero Academia Season 4
Studio: Bones
Genre: Action, Comedy, School
Premiere Date: October 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the fourth season of, you guessed it, My Hero Academia in which kids with superpowers go to a special school for superheroes.
Nullpeta
Studio: Magic Capsule
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A genius girl makes a cute robot to take the place of her dead sister.
No Guns Life
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A cyborg soldier discovers that his head has been replaced with a gun.
Ore o Suki nano wa Omae dake kayo
Studio: Barnum Studio
Genre: Comedy, Romance, School
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy learns that the one girl that likes him is the girl he likes the least.
Pet
Studio: Geno Studio
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Psychological
Premiere Date: October
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: Some people have the ability to enter the minds of others and alter their memories.
Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle
Studio: Gonzo
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the latest season of the Phantasy Star Online anime.
Psycho-Pass 3
Studio: Production I.G
Genre: Cyberpunk, Mystery, Sci-fi
Premiere Date: October 24
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season of a futuristic crime drama anime set in a world where your mental state can be measured and you can be arrested or killed on the spot if you are deemed mentally unstable.
Radiant Seasons 2
Studio: Lerche
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Magic
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the second season of an anime about the adventures of a sorcerer and his friends.
Rifle is Beautiful
Studio: Studio 3Hz
Genre: Comedy, School, Sports
Premiere Date: October 13
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls bond over their love of shooting guns.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods Season 3
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season of an anime about a princess trying to take back her throne with the help of knights known as the “Seven Deadly Sins.”
Shin Chuuka Ichiban!
Studio: NAS/Production I.G
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: October 11
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy hopes to become a master chef but must contend with an underground cooking society.
Special 7: Special Crime Investigation Unit
Studio: Anima & Co.
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A rookie cop joins a special task force out to stop a group that hopes to harness the power of dragons.
Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth
Studio: M.S.C
Genre: Action, Crime
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman gets a job as a narc, joining a team staffed with handsome anime boys.
Stars Align
Studio: Eight Bit
Genre: School, Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A school’s soft tennis team is about to shut down when a transfer student joins the club.
Super Shiro
Studio: Science Saru
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: October 14
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Crayon Shin-chan’s dog Shiro becomes a superhero.
Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Sword Art Online: Alicization
Premiere Date: October 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Sword Art Online: Alicization returns for another season.
Taeko no Nichijou
Studio: DLC
Genre: Comedy, Short Form. Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Life ain’t easy for officer worker Taeko.
Tenka Hyakken: Meiji-kan e Youkoso!
Studio: Lidenfilms
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Historical, Supernatural
Premiere Date: October 13
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls, who are physical manifestations of legendary swords, return to the battlefield after centuries of peace.
Urashimasakatasen no Nichijou (Days of Urashimasakatasen)
Studio: Gainax Kyoto
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Cuted-up versions of boy band members do cute things together.
Val × Love
Studio: Hoods Entertainment
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Harem, Military
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: A scary-looking schoolboy must save the world through love with a harem of girls.
We Never Learn Season 2
Studio: ST Silver
Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Harem, School, Romance
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of an anime in which a schoolboy tutors other students in order to get a scholarship.
XL Joushi
Studio: Magic Bus
Genre: Ecchi, Romance
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker wants a boyfriend and her heavy-drinking boss is more than happy to oblige.
Zoids: Wild Zero
Studio: OLM
Genre: Action, Mecha, Military
Premiere Date: October
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Zoids are back for another anime.
Z/X Code Reunion
Studio: Passione
Genre: School, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls go to school with futuristic battle-gear buddies.