Image: Clover Works, TNK, Studio Pierrot | Studio Pierrot Plus

It’s fall! The leaves are changing colors, the weather is getting cooler, and new anime shows are debuting. Which ones are you going to watch?



Below are this fall’s anime broadcasts. Hit us up in the comments with your must-watch shows.

Ace Attorney Season 2

Studio: Clover Works Genre: Legal, Mystery Premiere Date: October 2 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: The massively popular Capcom franchise returns for another season of the anime based on the Phoenix Wright games.

Anima Yell!

Studio: Doga Kobo Genre: School, Slice of Life, Sports Premiere Date: October 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl makes the cheerleading squad at her school, with classmates of varying personality types signing up.

As Miss Beelzebub Likes

Studio: Liden Films Genre: Ecchi, Fantasy Premiere Date: October 10 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: Just because Miss Beelzebub is a demonic ruler, that doesn’t mean she dislikes cute, fluffy, pink things.

Bakumatsu

Studio: Studio Deen Genre: Action, Historical, Romance Premiere Date: October 4 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime transports you back to Kyoto during the late Edo Period, which is filled with handsome anime dudes.

Bakutsuri Bar Hunter

Studio: Toei Animation Genre: Shonen Premiere Date: October 2 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: A fishing-crazy young boy uses a bar code reader his father left behind to, well, fish.

Bloom Into You

Studio: Troyca Genre: School, Slice of Life, Romance Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Two schoolgirls have difficulty experiencing feelings of love—that is, until they meet each other.

A Certain Magical Index III

Studio: J.C.Staff Genre: Action, Fantasy, Magic, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season about a teenage boy with psychic abilities, his psychic power- and magic-wielding friends, and the sinister forces they must combat.

Conception

Studio: Gonzo Genre: Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: October 9 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student and his pregnant cousin are transported to another world that has been thrown into disorder.

Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu.

Studio: CloverWorks Genre: Boys Love, Drama, Romance Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: Dreamy dudes vie to become the most huggable hunk, using any means they can.

Double Decker! Doug & Kirill

Studio: Sunrise Genre: Action, Crime, Police, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: September 30 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: An elite team of investigators do their best to stop a new street drug that turns users into mutants.

Fairy Tail Final Series

Studio: A-1 Pictures | Bridge Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Magic Premiere Date: October 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: The final series of the long-running series about a dragon-slaying wizard and his magical friends.

Run with the Wind

Studio: Production I.G Genre: Drama, Slice of Life, Sports Premiere Date: October 2 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: College students develop deep bonds as they prepare to run an intense relay race.

Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis (Souten no Ken: Re:Genesis) Season 2

Studio: Polygon Pictures Genre: Action, Historical, Martial Arts Premiere Date: October 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime that centers around Kenshiro Kasumi, after whom Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star is named.

Gaikotsu Shotenin Honda-san

Studio: DLC Genre: Comedy Premiere Date: October 7 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: Working in a bookstore isn’t easy, especially if you are a skeleton.

Gakuen Basara

Studio: Brain’s Base Genre: Action, Fantasy, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: October 4 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Legendary samurai from Capcom’s Sengoku Basara games are turned into high school students.

The Girl in Twilight

Studio: Dandelion Animation Studio | Jumonji Genre: Drama, School, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: October 1 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: School girls are transported to another world after tuning in via radio waves.

Goblin Slayer

Studio: White Fox Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: October 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: After a goblin hunt goes bad, an inexperienced priestess is saved by the Goblin Slayer.

Golden Kamuy Season 2

Studio: Geno Studio Genre: Action, Adventure, Historical, Military Premiere Date: October 8 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season about a former soldier who became a miner to provide for his best friend’s widow until one day when he heard about a trove of hidden gold.

Hashiri Tsuzukete Yokattatte

Studio: Signal.MD Genre: Drama, Slice of Life Premiere Date: October 8 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime What It’s About in One Sentence: A young voice-acting student meets the woman who used to live in his room and left messages of encouragement.

Himote House

Studio: Bouncy Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: October 7 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: Five anime girls and a cat all live together in a house in Tokyo.

Hinomaru Zumo

Studio: Gonzo Genre: School, Sports Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: For what schoolboy Ushio Hinomaru lacks in sumo size, he makes up for with heart, muscles, and sheer determination.

Hora, Mimi ga Mieteru yo!

Studio: monofilmo Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: October 4 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: Life is tricky when your roommate is a cat boy.

The Idolmaster SideM: Wake Atte Mini!

Studio: Zero-G Genre: Idol, Music, Short Form Premiere Date: October 9 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: Little chibi versions of the boy band Idolmaster characters get into various cute antics in this short form anime.

Ingress The Animation

Studio: Craftar Genre: Mystery, Police, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: October 17 Where to Watch: Netflix What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime adaptation of the mobile game Ingress follows the adventure of a cop with psychic abilities and a mysterious young girl.

Iroduku Sekai no Ashita kara

Studio: P.A. Works Genre: Fantasy, Magic, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime What It’s About in One Sentence: A coming of age story in which a young witch goes back in time to visit her grandmother as a 17-year-old.

Jingai-san no Yome

Studio: Saetta Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life Premiere Date: October 2 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student finds out he’s somehow become the wife of a strange creature.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Studio: David Production Genre: Action, Adventure Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: The fifth arc of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga adopted into the latest anime series.

Kaku-San-Sei Million Arthur: Operation Han-Gyaku-Sei

Studio: J.C. Staff Genre: Action, Fantasy Premiere Date: October 25 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: In this world, there isn’t one King Arthur, but a million of them, each with their own speciality.

Karakuri Circus

Studio: Studio VOLN Genre: Action, Adventure Premiere Date: October 11 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy inherits a massive amount of money, setting in motion familial assassination plots, which are foiled by unlikely individuals.

Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet

Studio: Liden Films Genre: Action, School, Romantic Comedy Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime What It’s About in One Sentence: Two boarding school students from rival countries find out that they don’t hate each other, but are smitten.

Kitsune no Koe

Studio: Yumeta Company Genre: Drama, Idol, Music Premiere Date: October 8 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows a young man who doesn’t have the looks of a pop star but certainly has the voice of one.

Merc Storia: Mukiryoku no Shonen to Bin no Naka no Shojo

Studio: Encourage Films Genre: Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: October 11 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy and a girl stuck in a bottle set out to tame monsters.

Okoshiyasu, Chitose-chan

Studio: Gathering Genre: Animal, Comedy Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: A cute penguin does cute things in Kyoto.

My Sister, My Writer (Ore ga Suki nano wa Imouto dakedo Imouto ja nai)

Studio: NAZ | Magia Doraglier Genre: Romantic Comedy, School Premiere Date: October 10 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A young writer debuts with a light novel that his sister secretly wrote.

Radiant

Studio: Lerche Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Magic Premiere Date: October 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Monsters fall from the sky, and it’s up to a young sorcerer and his friends to stop them.

Release the Spyce

Studio: Lay-duce Genre: Action, School Premiere Date: October 6 Where to Watch: Hidive What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls lead double lives as ninja-style secret agents.

RErideD: Koku Koe no Derrida

Studio: Geektoys Genre: Action, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: October 3 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: With machines and AI tech going awry, an engineer must protect his friend’s daughter.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume o Minai)

Studio: Clover Works Genre: Romantic Comedy, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: October 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student’s life changes when he encounters a girl dressed up like a Playboy bunny while at the library.

Senran Kagura: Shinovi Master Tokyo Youma-hen

Studio: TNK Genre: Action, Comedy, Ecchi Premiere Date: October 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: The curvy ninja of Senran Kagura are back in anime form.

Shuudengo, Capsule Hotel de, Joushi ni Binetsu Tsutawaru Yoru.

Studio: Namu Animation Genre: Ecchi, Romance Premiere Date: October 7 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: After an office worker misses the last train, she finds herself in a cramped capsule hotel with her handsome boss.

Sono Toki, Kanojo wa

Studio: Master Lights Genre: Drama, Romance Premiere Date: October 6 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime centers on the lives and loves of four young women.

Between the Sky and Sea (Sora to Umi no Aida)

Studio: TMS Entertainment Genre: School, Sci-Fi, Slice of Life Premiere Date: October 3 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: In the future, all the fish have vanished from Earth, and young women aim to go to go fishing in space.

Space Battleship Tiramisu II

Studio: Gonzo Genre: Comedy, Gag, Mecha, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: October 1 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime that follows an intergalactic pilot who is really into fried food.

SSSS.GRIDMAN

Studio: Studio Trigger Genre: Action, Kaiju, Superhero Premiere Date: October 6 Where to Watch: Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: Tokusatsu show Gridman the Hyper Agent gets an updated anime adaptation courtesy of Studio Trigger.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202

Studio: Xebec Genre: Adventure, Drama, Military, Sci-Fi, Space Opera Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: The legendary anime space yarn is back.

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Studio: A-1 Pictures Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi Premiere Date: October 6 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu What It’s About in One Sentence: Sword Art Online returns with a new anime.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Studio: 8-Bit Genre: Adventure, Fantasy Premiere Date: October 1 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: A salaryman is reincarnated as a Slime and goes on RPG-style adventures.

Tokyo Ghoul:re Season 2

Studio: Studio Pierrot | Studio Pierrot Plus Genre: Drama, Horror Premiere Date: October 9 Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu What It’s About in One Sentence: The sequel to Tokyo Ghoul once again returns to...Tokyo, where the human-eating ghouls walk the streets.

Ms. Vampire Who Lives In My Neighborhood (Tonari no Kyūketsuki-san)

Studio: Studio Gokumi × AXsiZ Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: A friendly, 360-year-old vampire has a thing for drinking blood and reading manga.

Tsurune

Studio: Kyoto Animation Genre: School, Slice of Life, Sports Premiere Date: October 21 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student decides to give archery another chance.

Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru!

Studio: Comedy, Slice of Life Genre: Doga Kobo Premiere Date: October 5 Where to Watch: Currently Not Available What It’s About in One Sentence: A grade schooler finds herself dealing with a beefy maid who really wants to take care of her.

Ulysses: Jeanne d’Arc to Renkin no Kishi

Studio: AXsiZ Genre: Action, Fantasy, Historical, Magic, War Premiere Date: October 7 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation What It’s About in One Sentence: After France’s defeat during the Hundred Years’ War, an alchemist on the run meets a young girl named Jeanne d’Arc.

Xuan Yuan Sword Luminary

Studio: Studio Deen Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Magic, Martial Arts Premiere Date: October 2 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll What It’s About in One Sentence: The Xuan-Yuan sword holds an incredible power that some have used for good and others want to use for evil.

Zombieland Saga