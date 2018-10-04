It’s fall! The leaves are changing colors, the weather is getting cooler, and new anime shows are debuting. Which ones are you going to watch?
Below are this fall’s anime broadcasts. Hit us up in the comments with your must-watch shows.
Ace Attorney Season 2
Studio: Clover Works
Genre: Legal, Mystery
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The massively popular Capcom franchise returns for another season of the anime based on the Phoenix Wright games.
Advertisement
Anima Yell!
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: School, Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl makes the cheerleading squad at her school, with classmates of varying personality types signing up.
Advertisement
As Miss Beelzebub Likes
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Ecchi, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Just because Miss Beelzebub is a demonic ruler, that doesn’t mean she dislikes cute, fluffy, pink things.
Advertisement
Bakumatsu
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Action, Historical, Romance
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime transports you back to Kyoto during the late Edo Period, which is filled with handsome anime dudes.
Advertisement
Bakutsuri Bar Hunter
Studio: Toei Animation
Genre: Shonen
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A fishing-crazy young boy uses a bar code reader his father left behind to, well, fish.
Advertisement
Bloom Into You
Studio: Troyca
Genre: School, Slice of Life, Romance
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two schoolgirls have difficulty experiencing feelings of love—that is, until they meet each other.
Advertisement
A Certain Magical Index III
Studio: J.C.Staff
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Magic, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season about a teenage boy with psychic abilities, his psychic power- and magic-wielding friends, and the sinister forces they must combat.
Advertisement
Conception
Studio: Gonzo
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student and his pregnant cousin are transported to another world that has been thrown into disorder.
Advertisement
Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu.
Studio: CloverWorks
Genre: Boys Love, Drama, Romance
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Dreamy dudes vie to become the most huggable hunk, using any means they can.
Advertisement
Double Decker! Doug & Kirill
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Action, Crime, Police, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: September 30
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An elite team of investigators do their best to stop a new street drug that turns users into mutants.
Advertisement
Fairy Tail Final Series
Studio: A-1 Pictures | Bridge
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Magic
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The final series of the long-running series about a dragon-slaying wizard and his magical friends.
Advertisement
Run with the Wind
Studio: Production I.G
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: College students develop deep bonds as they prepare to run an intense relay race.
Advertisement
Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis (Souten no Ken: Re:Genesis) Season 2
Studio: Polygon Pictures
Genre: Action, Historical, Martial Arts
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime that centers around Kenshiro Kasumi, after whom Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star is named.
Advertisement
Gaikotsu Shotenin Honda-san
Studio: DLC
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Working in a bookstore isn’t easy, especially if you are a skeleton.
Advertisement
Gakuen Basara
Studio: Brain’s Base
Genre: Action, Fantasy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Legendary samurai from Capcom’s Sengoku Basara games are turned into high school students.
Advertisement
The Girl in Twilight
Studio: Dandelion Animation Studio | Jumonji
Genre: Drama, School, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: School girls are transported to another world after tuning in via radio waves.
Advertisement
Goblin Slayer
Studio: White Fox
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: After a goblin hunt goes bad, an inexperienced priestess is saved by the Goblin Slayer.
Advertisement
Golden Kamuy Season 2
Studio: Geno Studio
Genre: Action, Adventure, Historical, Military
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season about a former soldier who became a miner to provide for his best friend’s widow until one day when he heard about a trove of hidden gold.
Advertisement
Hashiri Tsuzukete Yokattatte
Studio: Signal.MD
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young voice-acting student meets the woman who used to live in his room and left messages of encouragement.
Advertisement
Himote House
Studio: Bouncy
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Five anime girls and a cat all live together in a house in Tokyo.
Advertisement
Hinomaru Zumo
Studio: Gonzo
Genre: School, Sports
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: For what schoolboy Ushio Hinomaru lacks in sumo size, he makes up for with heart, muscles, and sheer determination.
Advertisement
Hora, Mimi ga Mieteru yo!
Studio: monofilmo
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Life is tricky when your roommate is a cat boy.
The Idolmaster SideM: Wake Atte Mini!
Studio: Zero-G
Genre: Idol, Music, Short Form
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Little chibi versions of the boy band Idolmaster characters get into various cute antics in this short form anime.
Advertisement
Ingress The Animation
Studio: Craftar
Genre: Mystery, Police, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 17
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime adaptation of the mobile game Ingress follows the adventure of a cop with psychic abilities and a mysterious young girl.
Advertisement
Iroduku Sekai no Ashita kara
Studio: P.A. Works
Genre: Fantasy, Magic, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: A coming of age story in which a young witch goes back in time to visit her grandmother as a 17-year-old.
Advertisement
Jingai-san no Yome
Studio: Saetta
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student finds out he’s somehow become the wife of a strange creature.
Advertisement
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Studio: David Production
Genre: Action, Adventure
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The fifth arc of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga adopted into the latest anime series.
Advertisement
Kaku-San-Sei Million Arthur: Operation Han-Gyaku-Sei
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 25
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this world, there isn’t one King Arthur, but a million of them, each with their own speciality.
Advertisement
Karakuri Circus
Studio: Studio VOLN
Genre: Action, Adventure
Premiere Date: October 11
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy inherits a massive amount of money, setting in motion familial assassination plots, which are foiled by unlikely individuals.
Advertisement
Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Action, School, Romantic Comedy
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two boarding school students from rival countries find out that they don’t hate each other, but are smitten.
Advertisement
Kitsune no Koe
Studio: Yumeta Company
Genre: Drama, Idol, Music
Premiere Date: October 8
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows a young man who doesn’t have the looks of a pop star but certainly has the voice of one.
Advertisement
Merc Storia: Mukiryoku no Shonen to Bin no Naka no Shojo
Studio: Encourage Films
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 11
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy and a girl stuck in a bottle set out to tame monsters.
Advertisement
Okoshiyasu, Chitose-chan
Studio: Gathering
Genre: Animal, Comedy
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A cute penguin does cute things in Kyoto.
My Sister, My Writer (Ore ga Suki nano wa Imouto dakedo Imouto ja nai)
Studio: NAZ | Magia Doraglier
Genre: Romantic Comedy, School
Premiere Date: October 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young writer debuts with a light novel that his sister secretly wrote.
Advertisement
Radiant
Studio: Lerche
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Magic
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Monsters fall from the sky, and it’s up to a young sorcerer and his friends to stop them.
Advertisement
Release the Spyce
Studio: Lay-duce
Genre: Action, School
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls lead double lives as ninja-style secret agents.
Advertisement
RErideD: Koku Koe no Derrida
Studio: Geektoys
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: With machines and AI tech going awry, an engineer must protect his friend’s daughter.
Advertisement
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume o Minai)
Studio: Clover Works
Genre: Romantic Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student’s life changes when he encounters a girl dressed up like a Playboy bunny while at the library.
Advertisement
Senran Kagura: Shinovi Master Tokyo Youma-hen
Studio: TNK
Genre: Action, Comedy, Ecchi
Premiere Date: October 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The curvy ninja of Senran Kagura are back in anime form.
Advertisement
Shuudengo, Capsule Hotel de, Joushi ni Binetsu Tsutawaru Yoru.
Studio: Namu Animation
Genre: Ecchi, Romance
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: After an office worker misses the last train, she finds herself in a cramped capsule hotel with her handsome boss.
Advertisement
Sono Toki, Kanojo wa
Studio: Master Lights
Genre: Drama, Romance
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime centers on the lives and loves of four young women.
Advertisement
Between the Sky and Sea (Sora to Umi no Aida)
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: School, Sci-Fi, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: In the future, all the fish have vanished from Earth, and young women aim to go to go fishing in space.
Advertisement
Space Battleship Tiramisu II
Studio: Gonzo
Genre: Comedy, Gag, Mecha, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime that follows an intergalactic pilot who is really into fried food.
Advertisement
SSSS.GRIDMAN
Studio: Studio Trigger
Genre: Action, Kaiju, Superhero
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Tokusatsu show Gridman the Hyper Agent gets an updated anime adaptation courtesy of Studio Trigger.
Advertisement
Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202
Studio: Xebec
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Military, Sci-Fi, Space Opera
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The legendary anime space yarn is back.
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: October 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: Sword Art Online returns with a new anime.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Studio: 8-Bit
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: October 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A salaryman is reincarnated as a Slime and goes on RPG-style adventures.
Advertisement
Tokyo Ghoul:re Season 2
Studio: Studio Pierrot | Studio Pierrot Plus
Genre: Drama, Horror
Premiere Date: October 9
Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: The sequel to Tokyo Ghoul once again returns to...Tokyo, where the human-eating ghouls walk the streets.
Advertisement
Ms. Vampire Who Lives In My Neighborhood (Tonari no Kyūketsuki-san)
Studio: Studio Gokumi × AXsiZ
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A friendly, 360-year-old vampire has a thing for drinking blood and reading manga.
Advertisement
Tsurune
Studio: Kyoto Animation
Genre: School, Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: October 21
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student decides to give archery another chance.
Advertisement
Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru!
Studio: Comedy, Slice of Life
Genre: Doga Kobo
Premiere Date: October 5
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A grade schooler finds herself dealing with a beefy maid who really wants to take care of her.
Advertisement
Ulysses: Jeanne d’Arc to Renkin no Kishi
Studio: AXsiZ
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Historical, Magic, War
Premiere Date: October 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: After France’s defeat during the Hundred Years’ War, an alchemist on the run meets a young girl named Jeanne d’Arc.
Advertisement
Xuan Yuan Sword Luminary
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Magic, Martial Arts
Premiere Date: October 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The Xuan-Yuan sword holds an incredible power that some have used for good and others want to use for evil.
Advertisement
Zombieland Saga
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Action, Horror, Parody
Premiere Date: October 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Imagine your typical anime, but turned into a zombie-infested hell.