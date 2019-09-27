Your Destiny 2 To-Do List For This Weekend

We’re about to begin the final weekend before Destiny 2's big expansion, Shadowkeep, launches, and it’s understandable if you’re feeling a little listless.

One of the nice things about Destiny is how it’s always endeavored to offer something for every style of play, and as a result, everyone plays at their own pace. In that spirit, I’ve got three categories of tips for you: Some general things everyone should do, a few tips for the hardcore, and finally, a few pointers for less intensive players.

Tips For Everyone

Don’t try and raise your power. This is kind of counterintuitive to how Destiny works, since the primary goal of the game is finding better gear that raises your stats, but come Shadowkeep, the current power level ceiling is going to be the new floor, and everyone’s going to rocket up to 750 power. So, while you will almost certainly climb a little bit as you naturally play, don’t make it your goal. Just do what’s interesting.

Remember: You can't play the game on Monday. Destiny 2 is shutting down for a full 24 hours before Shadowkeep's global launch on October 1, from 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m EST on Monday until the weekly reset at the same time Tuesday. Make sure you wrap up your affairs by Sunday night, or at the very latest, early Monday morning.

Tips For The Hardcore

Consider Stocking Up On Bounties. This tip comes via Datto's brief-but-excellent guide to Shadowkeep prep

Tips For Everyone Else

If you need help, ask for it! The Destiny community has by and large maintained a pretty positive atmosphere, and is full of people willing to help solo players do things they can't pull off alone. Consider this weekend as a time to make friends and mix it up, so you won't be going into Shadowkeep alone.

That’s all I have for you right now. See you on the moon next week.

