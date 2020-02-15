You Wanna Ride The Rollercoaster?

This week on Snapshots, scary big monsters, starry skies in Fallout 4, cool spaceships in No Man’s Sky, some sweet neon signage in The Division 2 and a creepy rollercoaster in Fallout 76.
I played some of those new missions in The Division 2 and they feature some wonderful art and visuals. Check that stuff out if you are looking for a new game to snap some pics in!
This theme park has the weirdest people show up on weekends...
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.
