You Wanna Ride The Rollercoaster?

This week on Snapshots, scary big monsters, starry skies in Fallout 4, cool spaceships in No Man’s Sky, some sweet neon signage in The Division 2 and a creepy rollercoaster in Fallout 76.



I played some of those new missions in The Division 2 and they feature some wonderful art and visuals. Check that stuff out if you are looking for a new game to snap some pics in!

Shadow Of The Colossus (PS4) Screenshot : Matthew Riddle ( Email )

Fallout 4 Screenshot : Charlie Vetsworth ( Email )

Watch Dogs 2 Screenshot : @CatsAndBolts ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @SindyJ_B ( Twitter

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @MisterPills ( Twitter

Strange Brigade Screenshot : @sean_anstett ( Twitter

Far Cry 5 Screenshot : @William_B_L ( Twitter

The Division 2 Screenshot : @Talladier ( Twitter

Fallout 76 Screenshot : @subiyota ( Twitter

This theme park has the weirdest people show up on weekends...

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



