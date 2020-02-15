Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

You Wanna Ride The Rollercoaster?

Screenshot: @Subiyota (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, scary big monsters, starry skies in Fallout 4, cool spaceships in No Man’s Sky, some sweet neon signage in The Division 2 and a creepy rollercoaster in Fallout 76.

I played some of those new missions in The Division 2 and they feature some wonderful art and visuals. Check that stuff out if you are looking for a new game to snap some pics in!

Shadow Of The Colossus (PS4)
Screenshot: Matthew Riddle (Email)
Fallout 4
Screenshot: Charlie Vetsworth (Email)
Watch Dogs 2
Screenshot: @CatsAndBolts (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B (Twitter)
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @MisterPills (Twitter)
Strange Brigade
Screenshot: @sean_anstett (Twitter)
Far Cry 5
Screenshot: @William_B_L (Twitter)
The Division 2
Screenshot: @Talladier (Twitter)
Fallout 76
Screenshot: @subiyota (Twitter)
This theme park has the weirdest people show up on weekends...

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

