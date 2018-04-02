Today on Highlight Reel we have a huge influx of Far Cry clips, mandatory ahoy quotas, magic tricks, and much more!
- Mafia 3 - paralyzed - ArzePoetic
- PUBG - 100% intended - Sondr3h
- Overwatch - death comes - OrdHum
- Sea of Thieves - when you don’t ahoy back (direct file) - Schrute Beets
- Rainbow Six Siege - 7 bullets 7 second ace - Siddharth Nair
- Far Cry 5 - (direct file) Kanick
- Far Cry 5 - you scratch my back - (direct file) AceSG1
- Far Cry 5 - Do you need a doctor buddy? - Ginvok
- Far Cry 5 - Expect the unexpected - MKMTwists
- Far Cry 5 - You’re safe now cheesburger - lovethegames97
- Far Cry 5 - My Greatest Moment in Far Cry 5 So Far - Fat Jesus Tokes
- Far Cry 5 - Magic Trick - Wolfius Be Gaming
- Far Cry 5 - god is my chair - Plush Hunter
- Far Cry 5 - in last ditch effort, trucks will spontaneously multiply to survive - rockerman03
- Far Cry 5 - you just got Far Cry’d - MrOwnageQc
- Splatoon (Modded) - SuperDaStar
