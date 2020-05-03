Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

You Go First

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Save
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Ken Niimura is a cartoonist and illustrator (and co-creator of I Kill Giants) currently based in Tokyo.

Advertisement

We actually featured some of Ken’s stuff a few years back, but that was was in the Before Times. Now that weeks feel like years, years are like decades, and so it’s time to check out what Ken has been up to lately.

Advertisement

Aside from, you know, winning an Eisner in 2019 for his series Umami.

You can see more of Ken’s stuff at his personal site.

Illustration for article titled You Go First
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled You Go First
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Even After A Large Increase Due To Half-Life: Alyx, Less Than 2% Of Steam Users Own VR Headsets

The Best Strategy Games On PC

Dr Disrespect's Shtick Takes A Dangerous Turn Into Spreading Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

Sunday Comics: Take Our Money!