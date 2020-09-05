You Ever Wonder What The Bottom Of Spider-Man's Shoe Looks Like?

This week on Snapshots we have a nice selection of screenshots from a wide variety of games. Some from Ghost of Tsushima, others from Spider-Man, and a few from some games we have never featured in this series before today. Exciting!

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Wesley Jacbos (Email)

Control Screenshot : @DrCaligari72

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Dominik_VP

Borderlands 3 Screenshot : @Toringtino

Control Screenshot : @Polargraphy

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @IngloriousHugo

Control Screenshot : @BoredAloy

The Secret World: Legends Screenshot : @lliasFeizidis

Warframe Screenshot : @System_512

I realize some of you might not get the whole “bottom of an avatar’s shoe” joke. So here you go. Enjoy.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



