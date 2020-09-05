ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

You Ever Wonder What The Bottom Of Spider-Man's Shoe Looks Like?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Screenshots
ScreenshotsPhoto modeVirtual Photographyphotographyspider-manKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled You Ever Wonder What The Bottom Of Spider-Mans Shoe Looks Like?
Screenshot: Kotaku / Twitter

This week on Snapshots we have a nice selection of screenshots from a wide variety of games. Some from Ghost of Tsushima, others from Spider-Man, and a few from some games we have never featured in this series before today. Exciting!

Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Wesley Jacbos (Email)
Advertisement
Control
Control
Screenshot: @DrCaligari72
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly
G/O Media may get a commission
Razer Blade 15 Base - 15.6" 4K OLED Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Dominik_VP
Borderlands 3
Borderlands 3
Screenshot: @Toringtino
Advertisement
Control
Control
Screenshot: @Polargraphy
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @IngloriousHugo
Advertisement
Control
Control
Screenshot: @BoredAloy
The Secret World: Legends
The Secret World: Legends
Screenshot: @lliasFeizidis
Advertisement
Warframe
Warframe
Screenshot: @System_512
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Screenshot: @UrsusVenator
Advertisement

I realize some of you might not get the whole “bottom of an avatar’s shoe” joke. So here you go. Enjoy.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Iron Harvest Has Some Problems

Sorry, That PS5 Is A Cake

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2: The Kotaku Review

Purrloin Is An Annoying Troll Who Loves Making People Mad

DISCUSSION

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother