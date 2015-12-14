“You can ruffle your feathers at people. It’s fucking great. I love that game! Who plays Goose Game?” Blink 182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus bellowed to a cheering crowd at last night’s TwitchCon party. The band headlined the party, which was open to all attendees and took place in a stadium in San Diego. It was one of the more surreal moments I’ve experienced while at the generally surreal gathering that is TwitchCon. Yeah, we’ve all got Untitled G oose F ever right now, but I was not expecting Hoppus—who is nearly 50—to be aware of the goose who is the most on the loose. It’s a strange time to be alive, friends, but it’s an exceedingly good time to be a goose.



