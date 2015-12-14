“You can ruffle your feathers at people. It’s fucking great. I love that game! Who plays Goose Game?” Blink 182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus bellowed to a cheering crowd at last night’s TwitchCon party. The band headlined the party, which was open to all attendees and took place in a stadium in San Diego. It was one of the more surreal moments I’ve experienced while at the generally surreal gathering that is TwitchCon. Yeah, we’ve all got Untitled Goose Fever right now, but I was not expecting Hoppus—who is nearly 50—to be aware of the goose who is the most on the loose. It’s a strange time to be alive, friends, but it’s an exceedingly good time to be a goose.
