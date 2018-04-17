You can now win Overwatch’s Retribution mission even if your teammates won’t get in the dang dropshi

You can now win Overwatch’s Retribution mission even if your teammates won’t get in the dang dropship. Blizzard released a small update today that, among other tweaks, causes the dropship to “leave incapacitated players behind to complete the mission.” Sorry, bloodthirsty Rambo wannabes. You deserve this.

