You can now reserve character names for WoW Classic. If you’re a current World of Warcraft subscriber, you can pre-create up to three characters for the long-awaited re-vanilla-ing of Blizzard’s fantasy MMO titan (not to be confused with Blizzard’s cancelled MMO, Titan). If you ever wanted to lay claim to “Leeroy Jenkins,” “Michael Fahey,” your own real name, or somebody else’s real name that you spitefully don’t want them to have, now’s your chance. WoW Classic goes live on August 26.

