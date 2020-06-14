Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
You Can Now Play Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge From The Simpsons

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: Aaron Demeter (Kotaku)

Would you like to play Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge? You have selected...yes.

Yesterday, former Simpsons writer and executive producer Bill Oakley shared on Twitter a free browser game built by Aaron Demeter that recreates the disappointing golf game from the episode “Marge Be Not Proud.” This is the game Bart gets at the end end of the episode instead of Bonestorm.

Demeter used some audio files from the episode to recreate the crappy game from that classic Simpsons episode. And yes, you can try to play the game correctly if you want to or you can just hit the ball hard and into the parking lot.

Would you like to read this post again?

You have selected...no.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

