You Better Believe This Is Another Witcher 3 Art Post

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Andrzej Dybowski is a freelance artist who has recently worked on stuff like League of Legends, The Witcher 3 and Metro Exodus.
You can see more of Andrzej’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement