Fine Art

You Better Believe This Is Another Witcher 3 Art Post

Luke Plunkett
Andrzej Dybowski is a freelance artist who has recently worked on stuff like League of Legends, The Witcher 3 and Metro Exodus.

You can see more of Andrzej’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

