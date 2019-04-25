Today on Highlight Reel we have lady guns, bombing revenge, VR ora ora oras, flying zombies, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Space Engineers - Didn’t expect to live on that one - hugothegamer
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Poor Yoshi had no clue - hambrochill
- Battlefield V - V1 Revenge - robert cook
- Star Citizen - 3.5.0 New Hangar Features - TruthMessenger
- Rainbow Six Siege - Sooo... I solo queue into a ranked match with *0* teammates... then THIS happens.... - cmarq07
- Forza Motorsport 7 - just made it - Dinkie123
- World War Z - ai are crazy - TheSamurix16
- Blade and Sorcery - Fist of the North Star - Mochipoo
- Warframe - badass lady gun - Regalt of Viria
- Skyrim - Uh what? - Benguinn
- The Division 2 - door to inception - Chris Burks
- COD: BO4 - zombies is leaking to multiplayer - captnkiddo
- COD: BO4 - ATV jumps off a dam and wipes out the whole squad - Chris Beaver
- Apex Legends - how you infiltrate a loot goblin’s home - M3RC3RL3SS
- Apex Legends - this is the pettiest thing they could have done - veexi
- For Honor - Beating the snot out of each other - PayneKiller12
- For Honor - when the weather joins in on your effect - AbyssWatcher01
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - When you low key suck at the game but luck is on your side. P.S., this is my favorite game now, hands down. - WusGudYoungBlood
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - probably the only use for the leaping flame - aes110
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - I can’t be the only one who thought of this - Cancer With Salt
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!