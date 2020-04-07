Yoshi's Desert Planet

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
These Nintendo remakes are getting out of control.
And while, yeah, this is very much Just Two Things, I also want to point out the restraint/folly in not going for the more obvious route and making Yoshi the bounty hunter and Mario the weird, powerful baby.
These are all the work of concept artist and illustrator Mauricio Abril, whose portfolio you can see on his ArtStation page.
