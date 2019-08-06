Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Each summer, a “Pikachu Outbreak” event is held in Yokohama. It features marching and dancing Pikachus. This year’s event not only featured the sights of Pikachu, but also the sounds.



Sakuragicho Station, the adjacent station to where the event is held, was covered in Pikachus as you can see in these photos taken by Twitter user Ryuki. This kind of thing is not new.

However, as reported by NewsGamme, the way the station’s ticket wickets also make Pikachu noises! Typically, the ticket wickets go beep, but during the Pikachu Outbreak, they’ll go pika-pika.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The little footprints are a cute touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s Pikachu Outbreak goes from August 6 to August 12.