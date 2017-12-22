Today on the last Highlight Reel of 2017 we have VR shenanigans, Zelda shrine solutions, Battlegrounds replays, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below.
- Rocket League - Onkelkolle
- COD: WWII - WompWompWompRat
- Fallout 4 VR - Headshots Are Very Effective - Never-asked-for-this
- Skyrim - TheCodewalker
- ArmA 3 - CyborgNinjaJesus
- WWE 2k18 - (direct file) edheng23
- Mario Kart 8 - Not Today - totalcereal
- Onward - Shooting children in Virtual Reality - Goatmeal66
- Stand Out VR - Snatched it right away - ColeusRattus
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - shrine clip - André
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Whoever made this puzzle must work at ACME. #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - AtroxChobatsu
- PU Battlegrounds - The replay system does expose some players - iR0cket
- PU Battlegrounds - lego_darthvader
- PU Battlegrounds - BenjenGrimes
- PU Battlegrounds - All that will be left of us - Xteel
- PU Battlegrounds - The single most beautiful graphical glitch I’ve ever experienced (Test server, Erangel) - Slim_Fandango
- Skyrim VR - mike nicosia
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!