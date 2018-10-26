Yesterday’s episode of one of my favorite podcasts, Reply All, was all about how a 13-year-old girl brought her deceased grandmother back to life in The Sims and what that means for her mourning process. It was brilliant and touching. Give it a listen here.
Yesterday’s episode of one of my favorite podcasts, Reply All, was all about how a 13-year-old girl brought her deceased grandmother back to life in The Sims and what that means for her mourning process. It was brilliant and touching. Give it a listen here.