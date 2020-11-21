This week, some great screenshots from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as you would expect. That game just looks amaz ing and has some incredible photo mode tools, so I’m not surprised people are filling my feed with wonderful snaps from it. Beyond Spidey pictures, we got some lovely photos from a bunch of games this week, including Mass Effect, Days Gone, and Demon’s Souls.



Advertisement

Mass Effect Andromeda Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Mortal Shell Screenshot : @shinobi_space

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @ORbis_vp

Watch Dogs: Legion Photo : @MostlyVp

Advertisement

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Screenshot : @MURCA77

Demon’s Souls Screenshot : @lorsteibel

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @Joshc_vp

Days Gone Screenshot : @VikingDad278

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @GilFromUI

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @Javik_12

Advertisement

Shadow of the Colossus Screenshot : @MdeavorVP

“Well, looks like the Duke boys are at it again...”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement