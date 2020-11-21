Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Snapshots

YEE-HAW!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled YEE-HAW!
Screenshot: Kotaku / Twitter

This week, some great screenshots from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as you would expect. That game just looks amazing and has some incredible photo mode tools, so I’m not surprised people are filling my feed with wonderful snaps from it. Beyond Spidey pictures, we got some lovely photos from a bunch of games this week, including Mass Effect, Days Gone, and Demon’s Souls.

Mass Effect Andromeda
Mass Effect Andromeda
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Mortal Shell
Mortal Shell
Screenshot: @shinobi_space
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @ORbis_vp
Watch Dogs: Legion
Watch Dogs: Legion
Photo: @MostlyVp
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Screenshot: @MURCA77
Demon’s Souls
Demon’s Souls
Screenshot: @lorsteibel
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @Joshc_vp
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @VikingDad278
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @GilFromUI
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @Javik_12
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow of the Colossus
Screenshot: @MdeavorVP

“Well, looks like the Duke boys are at it again...”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION