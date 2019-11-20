Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Years Later, Some Can't Tell Who's On Street Fighter II Turbo's Japanese Cartridge

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:street fighter
898
2
Save
Image: Tekitouaki
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

You are looking at the cartridge art for Street Fighter II Turbo’s Japanese release. It’s not only different from the US version but more mysterious. Can you tell who is on the cover? Ryu? Chun-Li? Which character is it?

Twitter user Tekitouaki wrote that for years, he thought that Ryu was on the cover.

Advertisement

This tweet went viral in Japan and was even covered on major sites like IT Media and My Game News Flash. People replied, comparing eyebrows and writing that they were either “Team Chun-Li” or “Team Ryu.”

Former Capcom artist Akira Yasuda, who created so much iconic Street Fighter art, even chimed in, writing, “I’d say it’s Chun-Li.”

Advertisement

There is another version of the cartridge with Ryu, so yes, the one in question does show Chun-Li. And now you know!

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Street Fighter II's Vintage Art Book is a Thing of Beauty

Capcom Wouldn't be Capcom Without Akiman's Amazing Art

The Incredible Video Game Art Of Toshiaki Mori

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts