Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Yakuza Spin-Off Judgment Heading To Next-Gen Consoles On April 23

iantothemax
Ian Walker
3
Save
Parkour!
Parkour!
Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Judgment is getting the next-gen treatment on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on April 23, Sega announced today. It will come bundled with all previously released DLC for $39.99.

PlayStation (YouTube)

A Yakuza game in everything but name, Judgment follows Takayuki Yagami as he private detectives his way through the fictional streets of familiar franchise locale Kamurocho.

When Judgment first came west in 2019, Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett had mixed feelings about the game, praising its “kinder, gentler, more intimate” spin on the Yakuza formula while also finding issues with its investigative gameplay.

Advertisement

Judgment will reportedly run at 60 fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and take advantage of the platforms’ more powerful hardware for faster loading times.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

kobalt77
kobalt77

I highly recommend this one. I enjoyed it alot.