Sega just announced that two Yakuza games are on the way for the PC. They’ll be joined by the upcoming Valkyria Chronicles 4.



The two games mentioned during Sega’s trailer at the PC Gaming Show at E3 were Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami.

Yakuza 0 is out in August, and is already up for preorder on Steam.

This is most excellent news.

The trailer also reminded PC gamers that other Sega games like the first two Shenmues and Shining Resonance Refrain are also headed for the platform.