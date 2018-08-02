Yakuza 0, a damn fine video game on PlayStation 4, is now also available on PC. And while it looks fine on Ultra, it looks even better at the other end of the settings menu.



Thanks to @Nitomatta for first pointing this out, but you can slide the settings down real low on this game, without the need for any code alterations.



And when I say low, I’m talking “ambitious Nintendo DS game” low.

I wish you could play the whole game like this, but sadly, it’s so hard to see what’s going on, or read the subtitles and button prompts, that it’s practically impossible.

For comparison’s sake, here’s the same shot at 640x360's lowest settings vs 1920x1080's ultra:

Ok, fun’s over, go play Yakuza 0. And as the PC port’s opening splash reminds you: