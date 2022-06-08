Nintendo opened pre-orders for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 special edition bundle four hours ago. But since then, the online store’s been unstable as folks rush to drop money on the collector’s item.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that you may be experiencing while attempting to pre-order the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 special edition,” Nintendo’s official Twitter account said less than 30 minutes after pre-orders opened this morning. “The My Nintendo Store is experiencing a high volume of traffic and we appreciate your patience while we look into the issue.”

The store listing linked by Nintendo displays a similar message, warning customers they’ve been put in a queue and will be removed should they refresh or close the page. Some claim they’ve stayed on the page for more than hour without any movement, while others mention the short animation loop freezing and leaving them confused about their status.

Advertisement

Furthermore, those who manage to reach the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 special edition listing often find the pre-order button grayed out and non-functional. A few lucky fans were apparently able to put the item in their carts early on but haven’t been able to check out. No matter the case, however, outrage towards Nintendo is palpable as people just want to buy the game and get on with their days.

Nintendo ( YouTube

“It was easier for me to get a PS5,” said one Twitter user under a popular Wario64 tweet about how long these issues have lasted.



G/O Media may get a commission Save 90% Getflix Smart DNS & VPN: Lifetime Subscription VPN data protection

Ever find yourself unsure of what to watch? Have you fully exhausted every Netflix show available to you? Well with a VPN you can change your region to elsewhere around the globe, accessing a whole slew of new content. Buy for $50 at StackSocial Advertisement

“You can’t just sell waifu artbooks and not 100x your server capacity beforehand,” someone joked on the Xenoblade Chronicles subreddit.

“I’m pissed,” a particularly diehard fan’s ResetEra comment explained. “I have a complete Xeno collection. All standards, all collectors. Starting to think I won’t be able to grab this one the normal way. I absolutely cannot stand resellers.”

Advertisement

As for what’s in the bundle, the biggest deal appears to be the aforementioned “waifu artbook,” a full-color, hardcover tome with over 250 pages of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 artwork. It also includes a steelbook case and a box featuring a special composition by series character designer Masatsugu Saito.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches for Switch on July 29. Here’s hoping Nintendo doesn’t keep these rabid fans waiting too much longer, or things could get ugly.

Advertisement



