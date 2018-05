I’ve always lacked the patience for XCOM games. Maybe June’s PS Plus lineup will encourage me to give XCOM 2 a go, at least until I lose a squad member and quit in sadness yet again. As always, PS Plus games are only “free” if you have an active PS Plus subscription.



June’s PS Plus lineup is:

PlayStation 4

XCOM 2



Trials Fusion



PlayStation 3

Zombie Driver HD



Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier



PS Vita