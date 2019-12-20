Xbox Series X Haunts Red Dead Player's Game

Today on the last Highlight Reel of 2019 we have haunted Red Dead games, profane WWE rituals, Boneworks clips, and much more!
- Rainbow Six Siege - I thought I killed him for a second - FancyKitten3888
- Jedi: Fallen Order - an unfortunate escape - Jason Borden
- Halo MCC - This Brute Deserves a raise - Jawhneyy
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - Mikkyunicorn
- WWE 2k20 - TheEnduringIcon
- Death Stranding - so this is why bridges are important - entropyMUSE
- Destiny 2 - Kellbroken - (direct file) Kevin Sung
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - To Infinity and Beyond! - Xcaliber009
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - (direct file) Trevor Switzer
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Dtucker106
- Red Dead Online - The_Zer_
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - ToPTeN
- Red Dead Online - Xbox Series X Got Me Killed - thepestiIence
- Boneworks - do NOT pull on these notes! they will fight back! - Minefino
- Boneworks - Frying Pan Challenge (8 hits) - Kevin Stevens
- Boneworks - DrKnockOut99
- Modern Warfare - Physics.exe has stopped working - MusicFromRush
- Modern Warfare - (direct file) CplGoon
- Modern Warfare - Paul_the_Lodestar
- Modern Warfare - OP Tank Killing Strategy - Swagsparian
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!