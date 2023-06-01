Xbox players can donate their Microsoft Rewards to GLAAD, Outright International, and the National Center for Transgender Equality. Microsoft will also give $200,000 collectively to Outright International, Stonewall, SAATHII, Casa Rara, and GLAAD, as announced in a separate blog post on the official Microsoft site. “That’s in addition to the $1.4 million we’ve donated together with our employees since last year, and over $30 million we’ve donated in the last 30 years,” the post reads.

Advertisement

Interestingly, last year Microsoft drew some ire from our own Kenneth Shepard when he was at Fanbyte for donating a set amount while also offering Pride-themed Xbox gear for purchase—the proceeds of which did not go to any queer nonprofits.

“Despite all this merch covered in symbols of queerness, none of the proceeds from these sales are going to queer causes. Each store listing makes mention of the $170,000 donation, as well as that Microsoft has collectively donated $8 million to queer causes in the past year. But there’s nothing about the money received on these sales being used to help queer people in any monetary sense,” Shepard wrote.

Advertisement

Starting in June, Xbox will also have a collection of games curated by LGBTQIA+ communities who work at Microsoft. Crucially, the “collections will exist year-round as part of [Microsoft’s] ongoing work to create more inclusive gaming ecosystems and elevate content that resonates with communities.”

Pride is more than just a month, guys, and making sure queer people are visible year-round is vital.